Read full article on original website
Related
bulletin-news.com
Ethics Commission Finds Broward Sheriff Tony Gave False Info, Misused Position
When Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony was hired for the position, the Florida Commission on Ethics established probable cause that he had given false information or omitted facts regarding his prior drug usage and arrest for a juvenile killing. The panel also found evidence that Tony abused his public position by...
bulletin-news.com
Broward Sheriff’s Office Honors Employees for Their Efforts During Award Ceremony
The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday recognized the magic number of 500 deputies, firemen, and civilian staff members who helped save the day in 2020 and 2021. The BSO Award Ceremony recognized public employees young and old, ranging from the LGBTQ+ Committee to the Department of Law Enforcement, after a two-year break caused by the COVID epidemic.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul school district fires finance chief who flagged improper spending
Superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools Joe Gothard has dismissed his finance director, Marie Schrul, whose candor about the district’s errors made her popular with watchdog groups but unpopular with other executives. Schrul, 49, began working for the district as an accountant in 1998. In 2014, he was promoted...
Florida state officials called emergency meeting with Palm Beach County Schools. Why?
State education officials demanded an emergency meeting with Superintendent Mike Burke and visited Palm Beach County school campuses after a statewide grand jury called out the district and others in its final report on school safety in the wake of the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland. The officials did not raise specific safety concerns with any Palm Beach...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
usf.edu
With election wins and appointments, DeSantis expands his influence over Florida's largest school districts
For months, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been upending the debates happening at local school board meetings. Now he’s helping change who sits on those boards. DeSantis has a lot more power over local education policy after last month’s elections. His allies and appointees have taken seats on the boards of the state’s largest school districts and the new members are well positioned to implement the governor's conservative agenda in public schools.
A formerly incarcerated Florida man who was arrested for voter fraud under Gov. Ron DeSantis' police unit says he was told his rights were restored: 'I would have never tried'
"If I was told that I couldn't vote at that time or any other time, I would have never tried," said Nathaniel Singleton, who has a prior murder conviction.
Florida Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Blackwater inmate
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Supreme Court upheld a death sentence for a Blackwater inmate accused of killing his cellmate back in 2018. Thomas Fletcher was sentenced to death for the 2018 murder of Kenneth Davis. Fletcher confessed to Florida agents that he strangled Davis in their cell at Blackwater Correctional Facility. […]
bulletin-news.com
Plantation Woman Accused of Paying Rent, Car Note Through Fraud
A 36-year-old Plantation woman is charged with grand theft and fraud after allegedly using another person’s bank account to pay her rent, lease a vehicle, and purchase a trailer for a friend. In 2016, Natasha Maragh was already on probation after being charged with 21 counts of fraud. According...
RELATED PEOPLE
Florida woman accused of trying to infect first responders with HIV
A 22-year-old Florida woman has been arrested and charged after she tried to infect first responders with HIV.
bulletin-news.com
Woman Arrested for Selling Fake Disabled Parking Documents in Miami Beach
Authorities have filed charges against a woman after learning that she was selling fraudulent handicapped parking permits all over Miami Beach. According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Nicole Cardona, 26, is accused of forging documents, making false claims in official capacity, and using a public record unlawfully. She also faces charges for organized fraud and forgery.
2 Florida Universities Ranked Among Best Public Schools by U.S. News & World Report
Two Florida universities took coveted spots on the list of America’s top public schools as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The University of Florida in Gainesville ranked fifth among the nation’s public universities. Among all U.S. colleges, it ranked 29th best. Florida State University in Tallahassee...
clayconews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL - Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications for the Office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis is reporting the following concerning the the Governor's Executive Order to activate the Florida National Guard in Tallahassee. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UF is Florida’s top-ranked school, while universities in South Florida celebrate gains
The University of Florida was once again the state’s top-ranked college, while several South Florida universities celebrated their rankings on Monday in this year’s newly released “Best Colleges” list from U.S. News and World Report. Florida Atlantic University ranked No. 263 as a tie among national universities, but noted how it also moved up in the list of “Top Public Schools,” to No. 132, ...
Florida schools come top and New York and Washington, D.C., at bottom of new ‘educational freedom’ scorecard, which penalizes states with 'woke' teachers’ unions that promote critical race theory
Florida has come top and New York and Washington, D.C., at the bottom of a new scorecard for ‘educational freedom’, which penalizes states with 'woke' teachers' unions and that tolerate lessons on critical race theory. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, on Friday released its first-ever Education...
Political group spends $1M to help legalize recreational marijuana in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A political committee is spending over $1 million to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida. The Smart and Safe Florida committee recently paid a signature-gathering firm to get nearly 900,000 signatures. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. That is enough signatures to put a constitutional...
Florida DEO Finally Approves $488 Million Initiative for Small Businesses
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has approved the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) plan proposed by the United States Department of the Treasury. The plan should bring $488 million in funding to Florida's small businesses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bulletin-news.com
Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested on DUI, Reckless Driving Charges in May Crash
Following a vehicle accident in May that wounded a man, a Broward Sheriff’s Office officer was detained on suspicion of DUI and careless driving, according to the authorities. According to BSO officials, Deputy Carlos Hernandez was detained on Tuesday on suspicion of DUI with serious bodily injury to another,...
bulletin-news.com
MN Public Utilities Commission approves Xcel’s record solar project in Sherburne County
The biggest solar power facility in the state was authorized by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission on Thursday. According to a press release from the PUC, Xcel Energy’s proposed Sherco Solar Project, which is anticipated to produce 460 megawatts of electricity, will be situated on two distinct parcels in Becker and Clear Lake townships, close to the company’s coal-powered Sherburne County Generating Facility in Becker.
This Teen Has Been Missing For Days, Broward County Police Are Asking For Help
She Is 16, From Pompano Beach, And Hasn’t Been Seen In A Week… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 16-year-old girl from Pompano Beach is missing and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating her. If you know anything about Isabella […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wlrn.org
Gov. DeSantis hints at possible removal of Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez
Gov. Ron DeSantis said his administration has received a growing list of potential replacements for Joe Martinez, a Miami-Dade commissioner arrested on corruption charges, and expects to announce a decision soon on suspending him from office. “When you have a situation like that, there is going to be a new...
Comments / 17