Broward County, FL

Broward Sheriff’s Office Honors Employees for Their Efforts During Award Ceremony

The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday recognized the magic number of 500 deputies, firemen, and civilian staff members who helped save the day in 2020 and 2021. The BSO Award Ceremony recognized public employees young and old, ranging from the LGBTQ+ Committee to the Department of Law Enforcement, after a two-year break caused by the COVID epidemic.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
St. Paul school district fires finance chief who flagged improper spending

Superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools Joe Gothard has dismissed his finance director, Marie Schrul, whose candor about the district’s errors made her popular with watchdog groups but unpopular with other executives. Schrul, 49, began working for the district as an accountant in 1998. In 2014, he was promoted...
With election wins and appointments, DeSantis expands his influence over Florida's largest school districts

For months, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been upending the debates happening at local school board meetings. Now he’s helping change who sits on those boards. DeSantis has a lot more power over local education policy after last month’s elections. His allies and appointees have taken seats on the boards of the state’s largest school districts and the new members are well positioned to implement the governor's conservative agenda in public schools.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Blackwater inmate

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Supreme Court upheld a death sentence for a Blackwater inmate accused of killing his cellmate back in 2018. Thomas Fletcher was sentenced to death for the 2018 murder of Kenneth Davis. Fletcher confessed to Florida agents that he strangled Davis in their cell at Blackwater Correctional Facility. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Plantation Woman Accused of Paying Rent, Car Note Through Fraud

A 36-year-old Plantation woman is charged with grand theft and fraud after allegedly using another person’s bank account to pay her rent, lease a vehicle, and purchase a trailer for a friend. In 2016, Natasha Maragh was already on probation after being charged with 21 counts of fraud. According...
PLANTATION, FL
Woman Arrested for Selling Fake Disabled Parking Documents in Miami Beach

Authorities have filed charges against a woman after learning that she was selling fraudulent handicapped parking permits all over Miami Beach. According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Nicole Cardona, 26, is accused of forging documents, making false claims in official capacity, and using a public record unlawfully. She also faces charges for organized fraud and forgery.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
UF is Florida’s top-ranked school, while universities in South Florida celebrate gains

The University of Florida was once again the state’s top-ranked college, while several South Florida universities celebrated their rankings on Monday in this year’s newly released “Best Colleges” list from U.S. News and World Report. Florida Atlantic University ranked No. 263 as a tie among national universities, but noted how it also moved up in the list of “Top Public Schools,” to No. 132, ...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida schools come top and New York and Washington, D.C., at bottom of new ‘educational freedom’ scorecard, which penalizes states with 'woke' teachers’ unions that promote critical race theory

Florida has come top and New York and Washington, D.C., at the bottom of a new scorecard for ‘educational freedom’, which penalizes states with 'woke' teachers' unions and that tolerate lessons on critical race theory. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, on Friday released its first-ever Education...
FLORIDA STATE
MN Public Utilities Commission approves Xcel’s record solar project in Sherburne County

The biggest solar power facility in the state was authorized by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission on Thursday. According to a press release from the PUC, Xcel Energy’s proposed Sherco Solar Project, which is anticipated to produce 460 megawatts of electricity, will be situated on two distinct parcels in Becker and Clear Lake townships, close to the company’s coal-powered Sherburne County Generating Facility in Becker.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN

