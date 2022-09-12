ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Jorge
4d ago

In the end, there will be less affordable rentals, not more, because of this terrible legislation. Anytime socialist governments put in price controls, it makes things worse, not better.

St. Paul school district fires finance chief who flagged improper spending

Superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools Joe Gothard has dismissed his finance director, Marie Schrul, whose candor about the district’s errors made her popular with watchdog groups but unpopular with other executives. Schrul, 49, began working for the district as an accountant in 1998. In 2014, he was promoted...
KARE 11

Gov. Walz to unveil new climate plan Friday

EAGAN, Minn. — Climate change will be the topic of discussion Friday morning. Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and other leaders are set to unveil a new climate plan at Ecolab in Eagan. One of the main goals is to protect the state's environment for future generations.
MINNESOTA STATE
myvillager.com

Businesses, residents sue city over day shelter for homeless

Fourteen downtown area businesses and residents are suing the city of Saint Paul and the nonprofit Listening House over a proposed new day shelter for homeless people in the former Red’s Savoy Pizza at 421 E. Seventh St. The suit was filed on September 7 in Ramsey County District Court.
SAINT PAUL, MN
myvillager.com

Liquor district could expand to Highland Bridge

The new Lunds & Byerlys supermarket at Ford Parkway and Cretin Avenue is one step closer to obtaining an on-sale liquor license. The Saint Paul Planning Commission on August 19 unanimously recommended that the City Council approve the expansion of the Highland Village commercial development district to include the 122-acre Highland Bridge development. The City Council will hold a public hearing on the expansion at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, at the Highland Park Community Center, 1978 Ford Pkwy.
SAINT PAUL, MN
themacweekly.com

Saint Paul nurses go on strike

On Monday, Sept. 12, nurses across Minnesota went on strike. Strikes occurred at several hospitals across the Twin Cities, including United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota Hospital- St. Paul, just over three miles from campus. Macalester students were among those who joined nurses on the picket line in St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station under investigation by Attorney General after recent shootings

ST PAUL, Minn. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday his office opened a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station after recent shootings that injured eight.Four people were shot near Winner Gas Station last week. Four more people were shot outside Merwin Liquors on Sept. 2. The two businesses are located across the street from each other, off West Broadway and North Lyndale avenues. Days after the shootings, activists and community leaders demanded both businesses add more security or close their doors for good, saying they haven't done enough to help stop gun violence.RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

How the nurses' strike will impact Minnesota hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS — As of 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 healthcare workers in the Twin Cities and Duluth hit the picket lines in the largest private sector nurse strike in the country's history. With the Minnesota Nurses Association now on strike, Minnesotans can expect to see some differences during their next hospital visit during the three-day strike.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Ground Broken on New Dunkin’ Donuts in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Ground has officially been broken on a new Dunkin' Donuts restaurant in St. Cloud. We first told you about the plan to bring the chain restaurant to town back in April when city officials. approved a Conditional Use Permit. The Dunkin' Donuts is being built in the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud

There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Fire at a Show in St. Paul and the Band Plays On

So, if you are at this show, what do you do? Do you think that it's part of the show since it was on the stage, or do you run and get out of there?. I probably would originally think it was part of the show, until someone is running to put the thing out. Then just be glad it didn't get any worse.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FUN 104

Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
ANOKA, MN

