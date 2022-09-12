Read full article on original website
St. Paul school district fires finance chief who flagged improper spending
Superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools Joe Gothard has dismissed his finance director, Marie Schrul, whose candor about the district’s errors made her popular with watchdog groups but unpopular with other executives. Schrul, 49, began working for the district as an accountant in 1998. In 2014, he was promoted...
St. Paul City Council compromises on rent control for empty apartments
The St. Paul City Council voted 7-0 on Wednesday to reach a compromise on an important amendment to the city’s rent-control policy concerning unoccupied units in response to complaints from Mayor Melvin Carter’s office and coalitions of housing activists. Amy Brendmoen, the council president, and Chris Tolbert, a...
North Carolina Man Facing 20 Charges in Pembroke Pines DUI Crash
A 38-year-old North Carolina man is charged with DUI after allegedly causing a four-vehicle crash that resulted in five individuals, including two children, being sent to the hospital. Following the collision at 8 p.m. on November 6 in the 7200 block of eastbound Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines, Harold Iparraguirre...
