Read full article on original website
Related
Jobs in NJ erase pandemic losses — but here’s how economy changed
TRENTON – Employment in New Jersey has finally fully recovered from the losses suffered during the economic shutdowns imposed in the first months of the pandemic, according to preliminary estimates released by the state Thursday. Estimates produced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report a record-high number of...
Too Many Reusable Bags? New Jersey Foodbanks Will Gladly Accept Them
I don't know about you but ever since the single use plastic bag ban went into effect in New Jersey on May 4th, I have collected a large stack of reusable bags. My plastic bag drawer has now become my reusable bag drawer. As it turns out, there is an...
Too many reusable bags? Here’s what to do in New Jersey
If your trunk is full of reusable bags, you can put them to good use in New Jersey. Ever since New Jersey's enacted its plastic bag ban, many New Jersey 101.5 listeners have complained about having too many of the reusable bags and not knowing what to do with them.
This Major New Jersey Retailer Is Making Some Big Changes Soon
Given the option, I'll always physically go to a store if I need to pick something up. There are occasions though were the day just gets away from me, and all of a sudden I realize I need a few last-minute things and don't have time to grab them on my own.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Interested in farming in NJ? Rutgers has a beginners program
That’s the name of a three-year beginner’s farming training program that launched in May 2021 at the Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station last year. The goal of the program is to provide a path for people who are interested in becoming farmers or who are already new and beginner farmers, to either start or expand their farm business, and be successful in New Jersey.
These Are 10 New Jersey Roads You Avoid Like the Plague
These roads make you say "nope." Whether it's the traffic, the merges, the lights, or just the drivers, there are some roads in New Jersey you want to avoid like the plague. You would rather spend an extra 20 minutes riding through backroads than driving here. Knowing all this, it...
Unbelievable, This Thanksgiving Must Have Could Cost NJ A Fortune This Year
It's a loaded question, most holidays headed into this time of the year are awesome!. Thanksgiving though is one of my favorites; waking up and watching the parades, drinking coffee while getting the pies and desserts ready to go in the oven, it's just a fun day. I'm even more...
Important health alert if you got beef recipes from HelloFresh
A health alert was issued about ground beef included in HelloFresh meal kits because of a possible connection to E. coli contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a health alert about the possibly contaminated ground beef shipped to subscribers between July 2 and July 21. An outbreak that likely began with ground beef is being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and several state public health departments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NJ eyes extending robust online bet market another 10 years
TRENTON — Mindful that its thriving internet gambling market is one of the brightest spots in New Jersey's uneven gambling landscape, the state's lawmakers are moving to extend authorization for online bets for another 10 years. A state Assembly committee held a hearing Thursday to consider extending the law...
Only True New Jersey Locals Can Pronounce These 10 Town Names
Don't call yourself a local unless you know how to pronounce these places. New Jersey has a rich and interesting history. Many of our town names and other places come from Native American words, are named for historical figures, or are named for their location (take the easy-to-say Seaside, for example).
Uber pays huge $100 million settlement to New Jersey
Uber Technologies and a subsidiary have submitted a payment of $100 million to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development after several audits found the ride-share company improperly classified hundreds of thousands of drivers as independent contractors. State Labor Commissioner Rob Asaro-Angelo said this meant Uber drivers were...
Mangia! New Jersey’s Best Italian Restaurant One of Best in America
Everyone can agree that one of the most popular foods around the world, around the United States, and around New Jersey is Italian food. Everybody enjoys a good Italian meal and going out for Italian is always a fun and delicious night out. We have fantastic Italian restaurants around the Jersey Shore, but Love Food put together an article recently listing the best Italian restaurants around the Nation, including here in the Garden State.
2023 list: The best community colleges in New Jersey
Looking at everything from cost and academics, to student diversity and safety, ranking and review site Niche is out with its list of the best community colleges in New Jersey. Below is a list of the top 5. There are 18 community colleges in the state. The rankings are the...
U.S. foreclosures near pre-COVID level, NJ 4th-highest in August
While activity is not all the way back, a gradual buildup following the lifting of COVID-19 moratoriums found nationwide foreclosure starts at 86% of their August 2019 levels last month, according to the latest report from ATTOM Data Solutions. Rick Sharga, ATTOM executive vice president of market intelligence, said the...
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
Popular NJ Chain Unveils New Milkshake Flavor For The First Time In Four Years
I love hearing about a new item being added to a menu. Whether it's the ice cream shop The Woo Hoo in Beach Haven serving up a candied pork roll and blueberry flavor ice cream, or Mcdonald's bringing back the cheese danish to their breakfast menu. It's always good to...
New Jersey, This Penny Is Worth Almost 5K Dollars And You May Have It
It’s all about that money honey! You’ve heard the expression, “a penny saved is a penny earned” well what if that penny is worth $4,583 dollars? Well it is, and it could be in your possession right now. The penny gets a bad rap. People generally...
Colorful sunset alert for NJ: Due to wildfire smoke and dry air
There is something special, magical, and romantic about a New Jersey sunset. (A sunrise too.) Especially in the summertime. Especially when the reds, oranges, and yellows are especially vivid. Well here you go, New Jersey. Get those cameras and smartphones ready, as signs point toward some spectacular sunrises and sunsets...
Another town OKs cannabis shop amid NJ backlog for retail marijuana permits
NEWTON — A Sussex County municipality is moving forward with local approvals for a retail cannabis shop, even as the state continues to lag on allowing any “legal weed” sales beyond expansions of medical dispensaries. In Newton, an adult-use marijuana dispensary at 117 Water St. has gotten...
10 Best Pumpkin Patches in New Jersey, Chosen By You
Fall is a lot of fun in New Jersey. The beaches and summer make New Jersey unique and exciting. Pumpkin spice, leaves are changing, and pumpkin picking in the Garden State are some of the best pumpkin patches you'll ever find. Several of these farms have so much to offer...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0