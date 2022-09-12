ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.7 The Hawk

Too many reusable bags? Here’s what to do in New Jersey

If your trunk is full of reusable bags, you can put them to good use in New Jersey. Ever since New Jersey's enacted its plastic bag ban, many New Jersey 101.5 listeners have complained about having too many of the reusable bags and not knowing what to do with them.
105.7 The Hawk

Interested in farming in NJ? Rutgers has a beginners program

That’s the name of a three-year beginner’s farming training program that launched in May 2021 at the Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station last year. The goal of the program is to provide a path for people who are interested in becoming farmers or who are already new and beginner farmers, to either start or expand their farm business, and be successful in New Jersey.
AGRICULTURE
105.7 The Hawk

Important health alert if you got beef recipes from HelloFresh

A health alert was issued about ground beef included in HelloFresh meal kits because of a possible connection to E. coli contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a health alert about the possibly contaminated ground beef shipped to subscribers between July 2 and July 21. An outbreak that likely began with ground beef is being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and several state public health departments.
FOOD SAFETY
105.7 The Hawk

NJ eyes extending robust online bet market another 10 years

TRENTON — Mindful that its thriving internet gambling market is one of the brightest spots in New Jersey's uneven gambling landscape, the state's lawmakers are moving to extend authorization for online bets for another 10 years. A state Assembly committee held a hearing Thursday to consider extending the law...
105.7 The Hawk

Uber pays huge $100 million settlement to New Jersey

Uber Technologies and a subsidiary have submitted a payment of $100 million to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development after several audits found the ride-share company improperly classified hundreds of thousands of drivers as independent contractors. State Labor Commissioner Rob Asaro-Angelo said this meant Uber drivers were...
POLITICS
105.7 The Hawk

Mangia! New Jersey’s Best Italian Restaurant One of Best in America

Everyone can agree that one of the most popular foods around the world, around the United States, and around New Jersey is Italian food. Everybody enjoys a good Italian meal and going out for Italian is always a fun and delicious night out. We have fantastic Italian restaurants around the Jersey Shore, but Love Food put together an article recently listing the best Italian restaurants around the Nation, including here in the Garden State.
RESTAURANTS
105.7 The Hawk

2023 list: The best community colleges in New Jersey

Looking at everything from cost and academics, to student diversity and safety, ranking and review site Niche is out with its list of the best community colleges in New Jersey. Below is a list of the top 5. There are 18 community colleges in the state. The rankings are the...
COLLEGES
105.7 The Hawk

Colorful sunset alert for NJ: Due to wildfire smoke and dry air

There is something special, magical, and romantic about a New Jersey sunset. (A sunrise too.) Especially in the summertime. Especially when the reds, oranges, and yellows are especially vivid. Well here you go, New Jersey. Get those cameras and smartphones ready, as signs point toward some spectacular sunrises and sunsets...
ENVIRONMENT
105.7 The Hawk

10 Best Pumpkin Patches in New Jersey, Chosen By You

Fall is a lot of fun in New Jersey. The beaches and summer make New Jersey unique and exciting. Pumpkin spice, leaves are changing, and pumpkin picking in the Garden State are some of the best pumpkin patches you'll ever find. Several of these farms have so much to offer...
TRAVEL
TRAVEL

105.7 The Hawk

