Tulsa men's soccer player Alex Meinhard was named to the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week, as announced by the publication. Meinhard, a junior forward from Tartu, Estonia, put Tulsa on the board at the 32:31 mark, giving the Golden Hurricane an early lead over #3 Kentucky. The Wildcats evened the score in the 79th minute as TU was playing a man down for the final 55 minutes of the contest.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO