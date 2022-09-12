Read full article on original website
Tulsa Volleyball Falls To Baylor, 3-0
Waco, Texas — The University of Tulsa volleyball team could not out-play a potent Baylor offense on the road Thursday, losing to the No. 14 ranked Bears in straight sets (20-25, 18-25, 17-25). The non-conference loss dropped the Golden Hurricane to 5-5 on the season. Kayley Cassaday finished with...
Tulsa Women’s Soccer Team Hosts Temple and Oral Roberts This Week
The Tulsa women's soccer team returns to action to host Temple in the American Athletic Conference opener on Thursday, September 15, before hosting crosstown rival Oral Roberts on Sunday, September 18. Both games are set for 7:00 pm at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. Tickets are $5 general admission...
Tulsa-Jacksonville State Football Game Day Information
Tulsa Hosts 3-0 Jacksonville State at 6 PM Saturday; Chapman Commons Festivities & Tailgating Begin at 1 PM. The Game: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks. For Tickets: Purchase Tickets Online at www.TulsaHurricane.com. Tickets on Game Day: Tickets will be sold at the ticket booths beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Watch Tulsa Coach Philip Montgomery Press Conference
TULSA, Okla. –– Fans can watch Tulsa Golden Hurricane Head Coach Philip Montgomery's Press Conference previewing this Saturday's home game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks by clicking HERE. Tulsa is coming off a thrilling 38-35 victory over the reigning MAC Champion Northern Illinois last Saturday at H.A. Chapman...
Tulsa’s Alex Meinhard Named to Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week
Tulsa men's soccer player Alex Meinhard was named to the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week, as announced by the publication. Meinhard, a junior forward from Tartu, Estonia, put Tulsa on the board at the 32:31 mark, giving the Golden Hurricane an early lead over #3 Kentucky. The Wildcats evened the score in the 79th minute as TU was playing a man down for the final 55 minutes of the contest.
The Tulsa Team and Lilly Thomas Place Third at the Green Wave Fall Classic
NEW ORLEANS, La. –– Senior Lilly Thomas carded a tournament best round of 7-under 65 in leading the Tulsa women golfers to a third-place finish at the season-opening Green Wave Fall Classic on Tuesday. For the first time in the tradition-rich history of Tulsa women's golf, it marked...
Support the Fight Against Alzheimer’s with Tulsa Football
TULSA, Okla. –– — University of Tulsa Head Football CoachPhilip Montgomery, his wife Ashli and the Montgomery family have been entrenched in the fight against Alzheimer's since their arrival in Tulsa in December 2014. This week fans can help support the Golden Hurricane and the Fight Against...
Watch the Philip Montgomery TV Show
TULSA, Okla. –– — This week'sPhilip Montgomery TV Show reviews last week's thrilling 38-35 win over Northern Illinois and takes a look at this week's home opponent, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. This week's show can be seen HERE. The show airs throughout the season on Tuesday nights...
