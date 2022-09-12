Read full article on original website
Candidate Q&A: Laurie Saims, Saline School Board
Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.
Saline Twp: Notice of Twp Board meeting synopsis
The Regular Meeting of the Saline Township Board was called to order by Supervisor Marion on August 10, 2022, 7:00 PM at the Saline Town Hall, 5731 Braun Road, Saline, MI. Members present: Supervisor Marion, Treasurer Zink, Trustee R. Marion and Trustee Hammond. Clerk Marion was absent. Seven other citizens attended.
Scio Township fills the vacancy on the board of trustees
After some twists and turns, including a protest outside township hall, the Scio Township Board appointed Mark Brazeau to fill the vacancy on the Board of Trustees. At its Sept. 13 meeting, the Scio Township board voted 4-2 to appoint Brazeau to serve the remainder of the unexpired term to which Jacqueline Courteau was elected in 2020 and from which she resigned effective August 9, 2022.
Washtenaw County Conservation District Second Annual Soil Drive
The Washtenaw County Conservation District will be conducting its second annual soil drive. Residents and farmers in Washtenaw County can drop off soil samples to the Washtenaw County Conservation District office, where it will then be sent to the Soil and Plant Diagnostic lab at Michigan State University. The Washtenaw...
Dexter Community Report 09-12-22
Highlights from the Dexter City Council meeting on September 12, 2022. Zoning Ordinance Public Hearing: The Planning Commission Scheduled a public hearing on Sept 6, considering the city’s ordinance updates. Technical difficulties prevented online attendees from fully participating. The PC rescheduled the hearing for Oct. 3. in place of the public hearing, the commission conducted an informal public engagement session for those community members present.
Ahead of the Curve Project Unveils New Name
From Rachael Dawson-Baglien, CSS. Ahead of the Curve, a project of Catholic Social Services that connects caregivers and older adults with resources, will be changing its name as it enters its next phase. The new name, Senior Resource Connect, was chosen after receiving feedback from two community focus groups last December.
Opioid Deaths Increasing in Washtenaw County
The number of Washtenaw County residents who died of an opioid overdose increased by 28% between 2020 and 2021. This is consistent with the increasing trend in opioid-related deaths across the U.S. since the start of the pandemic. “Opioid-related deaths in Washtenaw decreased 26% between 2018 and 2019,” says Shannon...
Next Steps Underway for Chelsea’s Proposed Main St Park
Chelsea’s Main Street Park Alliance (MSPA) purchased the old Federal Screw Works property downtown on Main St. on August 3. Wasting no time, the alliance immediately began the process of transforming it into a city park. MSPA intends to convert the empty, blighted parcel into a public park. With...
Phase 3 of the Mill Creek Park Trail is Underway
A bit more trail is coming to Dexter. The third phase of Dexter’s popular Mill Creek Park Trail will connect it with Grand St. The city is building the trail in partnership with developer A.R. Brouwer. In his report to the city council, City Manager Justin Breyer stated, “This...
Saline Cross Country Teams both Second at SEC Jamboree #1
The Saline cross country teams both had strong runner-up finishes at the first SEC Jamboree of the season at Ella Sharp Park in Jackson Wednesday. The boys finished with 81 points behind only Chelsea in the final standings. Samuel Jackson led the Hornets with a PR of 15:59.5 to finish...
CDL’s Ingenuity Engine Lets the Mind Wonder
On the second floor of the Chelsea District Library is an enchanting portal into the incredible worlds of our inner and outer space, a place where your imagination and creativity can slip their leash and run, run, run. CDL’s Ingenuity Engine (IE) is for people with all sorts of interests...
Chelsea Boys' XC Wins First SEC Jamboree
The Chelsea boys' cross country team showed why they were ranked #1 in Division 2 in the pre-season rankings as the Bulldogs won the first SEC jamboree of the season at Ella Sharp Park in Jackson Wednesday. The first SEC jamboree is the only one of the three where the...
Hornets Smack Rival Bedford in Four
Nothing like a little excitement when one of your biggest rivals comes to town for an early season league showdown. The Saline volleyball hosted its biggest rival in Bedford Tuesday night and took down the Mules in four sets 23-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-20 to move to 2-0 in the SEC Red.
Big Second Quarter Carries Field Hockey to Mercy of GPS
The Dexter field hockey team made short work of Grosse Pointe South Monday night as the Dreadnaughts mercied GPS 8-0. The win moved the Dreads to 5-0 on the season with a showdown with Ann Arbor Skyline Wednesday. Dexter and Skyline are both undefeated on the season heading into Wednesday's...
Saline Soccer Pulls Away from Stubborn Monroe
The Saline hockey team used a big second half to pull away from a stubborn Monroe squad Tuesday night. The teams entered the matchup on opposite ends of the standings with the Hornets sitting on top of the SEC Red and the Trojans tied for the bottom spot with Bedford, but Monroe came out and battled the Hornets to a scoreless first half.
Chelsea Field Hockey Blows by Brighton
The Chelsea field hockey team bounced back from its first loss of the season by cruising past Brighton 6-0 Monday night. The Bulldogs improved to 6-1 overall on the season with the win. Teresa Smith and Braiden Scheffler scored first period goals to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. The...
