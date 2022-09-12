Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Peter Manfredonia's 2020 deadly CT crime spree case faces another delay
MILFORD — More than two years since police say Peter Manfredonia went on a crime spree that killed two people, attorneys asked to push the case back for another month. In a pretrial hearing Thursday morning, Judge Peter Brown agreed to continue the case and scheduled a remote hearing for Oct. 12 and an in-person hearing for Oct. 21.
Register Citizen
New Haven, West Haven teens arrested in Hamden carjacking, shooting
HAMDEN — Two 16-year-old juveniles from New Haven and West Haven were arrested Wednesday in connection with a July carjacking and shooting incident on Third Street near Dixwell Avenue, according to acting Police Chief Timothy Wydra. The teen from New Haven is charged with first-degree robbery with a firearm,...
Register Citizen
Waterbury man, 28, killed in East Hartford shooting
EAST HARTFORD — Police said they have identified a person of interest in the Wednesday shooting death of a 28-year-old Waterbury resident. "The investigation is very active," Waterbury Police Officer Marc Caruso said Thursday morning. The man who died was identified as Devonte Gardner, he said. According to Caruso,...
Register Citizen
Pretrial hearing set for East Hampton horse trainer Alexis Wall accused of inhumane practices
MIDDLETOWN — A pretrial hearing has been set in the case of Alexis Wall, the East Hampton horse trainer charged with abusing animals at White Birch Farm in Portland. Superior Court Judge Neeta M. Vatti scheduled the hearing for October 13. Wall, 30, was arrested July 29 following an investigation by the state Animal Control Unit.
Register Citizen
Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in I-95 shooting near Darien
A portion of Interstate 95 was closed for hours Wednesday as state police investigated an overnight shooting that left one person dead and two injured. I-95 southbound was closed around midday Wednesday between exits 18 in Westport and 16 in Norwalk, Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Pedro A. Muñiz said.
NBC New York
3 Shot in Drive-by on I-95 in Connecticut; Highway Teeming With Cops
Three people were wounded in a bizarre drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 in Connecticut early Wednesday, triggering a sprawling law enforcement investigation and shutting down the highway for hours, authorities say. According to the preliminary investigation, cops in Darien contacted State Police just before 4 a.m. to report a vehicle...
24-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into Concrete Pillar In Brookfield, Police Say
A 24-year-old Connecticut man was killed after crashing his Kia Forte into a concrete pillar in Fairfield County. Litchfield County resident Caleb Anderson, of New Milford, was killed around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, in North Brookfield. According to state police, Anderson lost control of his vehicle on Route 7...
Michael Skakel Fast Facts
View CNN's Fast Facts on Michael Skakel, convicted in 2002 of the 1975 murder of his neighbor, Martha Moxley. Skakel 's conviction was vacated by the Connecticut Supreme Court in 2018.
NewsTimes
CT woman’s self-defense keychains go viral on TikTok
After feeling unsafe at her college campus, a Connecticut native created a fashionable keychain with multiple self-defense tools to help women feel safe. And she’s promoting them on TikTok. Bridgeport native Alyssa Collazo, 23, sells the keychains via her online store called Fabulyss Boutique. The idea came after Collazo...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport murder rate remains steady as solutions prove elusive: ‘We have not learned anything’
Three decades ago, Bridgeport consistently led the state in the number of homicides per year. In 1990, the number of Bridgeport homicides peaked at 62 deaths, a state record and more than double the city’s historic rate. These days, there are less than half that number of murders each...
VTDigger
Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting
BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
Register Citizen
Police 18-year-old wounded in Hartford daytime shooting
HARTFORD — An 18-year-old was wounded in a daylight shooting Thursday, police say. The shooting happened in the 90-block of Park Street about 11:45 a.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Officers found the young man when they responded to a report of a gunshot victim. The 18-year-old, who was alert,...
Register Citizen
Waterbury police ID man, 26, killed outside grocery store
WATERBURY — Police have identified the man who was killed outside of a city grocery store earlier this week. Jordan Savage, 26, was fatally shot in the parking lot of Colonial Grocer on Tuesday, Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. Police responded to Waterbury Hospital around...
Eyewitness News
2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT
(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
Connecticut horse trainer pleads not guilty to 20 counts of animal cruelty
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An East Hampton woman, charged with nearly two dozen counts of animal cruelty related to horses she trained, entered a not guilty plea in Middletown Superior Court Thursday. Horse trainer Alexis Wall faces 20 counts of animal cruelty for her alleged abuse of horses that she...
westportlocal.com
I-95 Southbound Shut Down for Shooting Investigation; Heavy Traffic Hits Local Streets
The State Department of Transportation has announced that I-95 southbound is shut down through Westport’s exits 18 and 17 this afternoon as the Connecticut State Police continue an ongoing investigation. Unofficial reports cite the investigation stems from possible evidence tracking along the I-95 corridor, while the Fairfield Police Department announced that I-95 will be shut down from Exit 18 until Exit 10 for the police activity. Fairfield County towns along Route 1 are reporting heavy traffic as both private cars and interstate trucks avoid the shutdown and hit the local streets on their journeys to all points south. Most of the Connecticut State traffic cameras have been turned off from Darien through Westport, though the ones remaining on show a completely deserted freeway. WestportLocal.com for more information as it becomes available.
Register Citizen
Greenwich police make arrests, seek suspects in high-profile downtown robbery cases
GREENWICH — Police say they are making arrests and closing out a number of recent high-profile criminal cases in the downtown area. Two suspects are in custody in connection with a robbery of a consignment store on June 25. And arrest warrants have been filed for suspects wanted for attempting to steal merchandise from a woman leaving the Apple store on Greenwich Avenue on July 18.
Register Citizen
Stamford woman who was shot mourned as a loving family member, a hard worker ‘and the life of the party’
STAMFORD — Family and friends of Stephanie Guirand, who was the victim of a shooting Tuesday night allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend, remembered her as a loving family member with a lively personality and sense of humor. “She loved hard,” said a cousin, Cynthia Delaneu, standing outside...
Register Citizen
Group sues over CT gun laws on behalf of unwilling New Milford woman: ‘I’m not a pistol-packin’ mama’
The National Association for Gun Rights misfired last week in its federal lawsuit challenging Connecticut’s gun laws on behalf of an 84-year-old woman described as owning banned semi-automatic firearms and desiring to buy more. It turns out that Patricia Brought of New Milford, recruited as a plaintiff to give...
Register Citizen
Hartford man posted video on social media of homicide witness testifying, police say
HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on charges related to witness tampering. Kyle Haye, 34, of Farmington Avenue, was charged Wednesday with tampering with a witness and inciting injury to person for his role in distributing footage of a witness testimony on social media, according to police. Bond was set at $250,000.
