Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
3 Ethereum competitors to watch even after the merge
The Ethereum merge is likely to entrench Ethereum’s position as a top layer-1 chain. That’s because, with better scaling and lower fees, more developers are likely to find Ethereum even more attractive. So, does this mean the platform blockchain market is cornered, and there is no space for...
coinjournal.net
Should You Buy the Ethereum Dip?
Ethereum price has come under intense pressure in 2022 as investors focus on multiple factors. It has fallen by more than 56% this year and by 68% from the highest level in 2021. Its market cap has crashed from an all-time high of over $600 billion to about $190 billion. So, is it safe to buy the ETH dip?
coinjournal.net
Massively undervalued Web 3.0 cryptocurrencies to buy now
With the growing number of highly efficient L-1 platforms, there is no doubt that Web 3.0 is about to take off. We could be at the beginning stages of the era of community-driven organizations and systems that rival or even outcompete big tech corporations that gained a lot of power thanks to Web 2.0.
coinjournal.net
Ravencoin dips by nearly 20% following last week’s rally. Will RVN dip further?
Ravencoin was one of the best performers last week, but the cryptocurrency has been underperforming over the last 24 hours. RVN, the native coin of the Ravencoin blockchain, is one of the worst performers amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. RVN is down by nearly 20% in the last 24 hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
coinjournal.net
Expect more downside on Solana despite the weekly pump
Solana has fallen by 14% since the inflation data came up. The native token has been pumping in the last one week on FOMO. SOL faces further decline as price is rejected by 50-day MA. Solana SOL/USD has crashed by 14% in the last 24 hours. The losses have erased...
coinjournal.net
Why has Ethereum fallen post-Merge? ETH slides 8%
Buy the rumour, sell the news. The Ethereum Merge was completed without a hitch, but prices in the immediate aftermath have disappointed investors. I dive in quickly here to take a temperature check on all things on-chain. Funding rate turns positive. In the run-up to the Merge, funding rates on...
coinjournal.net
Is it safe to buy Firo after crossing an important resistance level?
Firo price rose to the highest level since July 16 of this year as demand for the coin rose. It jumped by more than 28%, bringing its total market cap to over $43 million and its diluted cap to more than $80 million. Other privacy-focused coins also did well. What...
coinjournal.net
Three high-risk cryptocurrencies with high ROI potential
Cryptocurrencies are among the riskiest asset classes in the market today. This is a market where double-digit fluctuations are common at any given time. However, even in this high-risk market, some cryptocurrencies carry an even greater risk than others due to their prevailing circumstances. The good news is that such...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coinjournal.net
How sustainable is Ethereum Classic after Ethereum Merge?
Ethereum Classic saw a 280% rise in hash rate after Ethereum Merge. The cryptocurrency surged after the Ethereum Merge but has since retraced. Ethereum finally completed a successful move from a Proof-of-Work blockchain to Proof-of-Stake. Immediately after the shift, tokens of PoW platforms such as Ethereum Classic ETC/USD rose. The cryptocurrency has since retreated with losses of 5.28% in the last 24 hours. Does that indicate a lack of sustainability in post-merge gains?
coinjournal.net
Should you buy the Dogecoin dip?
Dogecoin price crashed hard in 2022 as the hype surrounding the coin eases. The coin, which came from nowhere to become a top-ten cryptocurrency, has crashed by a whopping 63% this year alone, giving it a market cap of over $8 billion. In this article, we will explain why the DOGE price crashed and whether you should buy the dip.
coinjournal.net
Which way as Shiba Inu trades at an important support zone?
Shiba Inu has recovered by a marginal 0.91% after an inflation-inspired decline. The cryptocurrency remains vulnerable at $0.000012. Meme token Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is one that rarely follows the general crypto sentiment. Instead, SHIB has been moved by retail frenzy and social media mentions. It is also likely to see SHIB ballooning on any slight fundamentals.
coinjournal.net
Chiliz looks to rally higher ahead of its fan token launchpad
The cryptocurrency market has continued its poor performance, but Chiliz is outperforming most of the cryptocurrencies in the top 100. CHZ, the native coin of the Chiliz ecosystem, is one of the best performers amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. Chiliz has added more than 7% to its value over the last 24 hours.
coinjournal.net
Institutions investing in crypto haven’t changed their stance, says LMAX’s CEO
The bear market is in play, but that hasn’t affected how institutional investors are looking at the cryptocurrency market. LMAX Group CEO David Mercer told TechCrunch in a recent interview that institutional investors in the crypto space have not changed their stance regarding the market. The cryptocurrency market has...
coinjournal.net
Ethereum successfully completes the Merge: ETH price analysis
The Ethereum Merge is now completed, with the Ethereum network finally migrating to a proof of stake mechanism. ETH, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, has been underperforming over the last 24 hours. The poor performance coincides with that of the broader cryptocurrency market. The crypto market has lost...
coinjournal.net
Broadridge partners with Coinbase to offer integrated trading solution
Despite the crypto winter, institutional investors have largely been unfazed. And the increased demand is seeing more mainstream companies offer products and solutions tailored for institutional clients. Broadridge Financial Solutions, a leading fintech provider with over $5 billion in revenue and whose infrastructure and platforms help power over $9 trillion...
coinjournal.net
New $1M ad campaign against Bitcoin mining after Ethereum’s Merge
Climate groups want Bitcoin to follow Ethereum into switching from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. The groups have announced a new $1 million ad campaign targeted at pressuring Bitcoin and companies like Fidelity, PayPal and Jack Dorsey’s Block to help push the agenda. Bitcoiners already scoffed at the calls...
coinjournal.net
How bullish is Cardano ahead of the Vasil upgrade?
Cardano is expected to undergo a network upgrade on September 22. The network has witnessed increased asset inflows in the past week. ADA is recovering after falling due to inflation data. Cardano’s ADA/USD highly expected Vasil upgrade is getting close. The development team has earmarked September 22 as the date...
coinjournal.net
Eastern Europe crypto exchange giant Zonda expands to Denmark
Zonda recently expanded into Italy and secured a regulatory nod to operate in Canada. Zonda, a regulated cryptocurrency exchange registered in Estonia, has expanded its services to Denmark, according to a news release. According to the company, its Danish office will be in Copenhagen, with a team of developers at...
coinjournal.net
ETH Merge: Ethereum co-founder Lubin expects no disruption for end users
Ethereum will transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) network mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus at the merge. Joseph Lubin, ETH co-founder and founder of ConsenSys, says the upgrade will be seamless. The Merge is expected on 15 September 2022. Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Joseph Lubin says he does not expect the highly...
coinjournal.net
DeFinity introduces crypto anomaly detection on ETH and MATIC
DeFinity Markets, an institutional digital asset ECN, announced it would release crypto market anomaly signals hourly via the new Clarity Absolute App to enhance the current daily offerings and as historical data on Ethereum and Polygon, available on Ocean Market, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Anomaly detection for...
Comments / 0