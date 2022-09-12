ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadrene Heslop

The Most Rat Infested American Cities

Cities are notorious for having pest trouble because of the high number of restaurants present. Many pesky pest problems face Americans across several states. The issue is more significant in some areas than in others.
CNBC

These are the 5 best cities in the world for baby boomer travelers

Holidu, a Germany-based travel search engine, released its 2022 generational travel index. The brand analyzed cities worldwide based on factors important to baby boomers: people born from 1946 to 1964. Research showed that, when traveling, baby boomers spend more money on food than any other generation and value exploring nature...
Simplemost

11 Amazing Hobbit Homes You Can Rent On Vrbo

Whether you’ve just gotten deep into the bold new “Rings of Power” series on Prime Video, you’re more of a J.R.R. Tolkien purist or you simply have a fondness for all things Middle Earth, you have likely imagined what it would be like to dwell in a Hobbit-style home.
CNBC

Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list

Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
TheStreet

How to Find Affordable Holiday Flights This Year

The hectic summer travel season is in the rearview, but that doesn't mean its clear sailing for an airline industry that has struggled to return to form following the pandemic. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened 8.76 million passengers over the Labor Day weekend. The TSA said that number was...
moneytalksnews.com

6 Ways to Get Military Travel Discounts

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Soldiers spend years putting others before them, serving their country and often living miles away from their families. They wake up early, complete grueling drills in the heat and may even be deployed to an active combat zone. Then there...
