Teenage superstar Carlos Alcaraz makes history with his first US Open title — and it's only the beginning

AthlonSports.com
Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired
Scott Frost had a vision for Nebraska football when he was hired back in Dec. of 2017. Unfortunately, that vision never materialized and now Frost finds himself without a job. Frost reportedly wanted to combined the tradition of tough-nosed Nebraska football with Oregon's style of football predicated on finesse and speed. It sounded too good to be true and it ultimately was.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels
Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
KETV.com
Nebraska high school football game canceled due to 'number of injuries on an already small team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska high school football team had to cancel Friday's game due to not having enough players to field a varsity team. The game between the Beatrice Orangemen and the Lincoln Northwest Falcons scheduled for Sept. 16 was canceled, according to the Lincoln Public School Athletic Department.
Nebraska Football: Ugly accusations surface after Scott Frost’s departure
What is currently happening around the Nebraska football program is a tale that is, unfortunately, as old as time. Especially when the larger story is one of rot inside an organization or in this case, a college football team. Now that Scott Frost is officially in the Nebraska football program’s...
Former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Comments on Frost’s Firing
The two were at Nebraska together for four seasons.
WOWT
BREAKING: Former Omaha police captain wins lawsuit against city, police chief
Malcolm X born in Omaha as Malcolm Little in 1925 was selected as the next member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame. The county is reporting five new deaths. The firing of Huskers football Head Coach Scott Frost is still being felt across the state. Updated: 9 hours ago. A...
etxview.com
Guilty pleas: La Vista man, distraught, crossed center line, killing 2 women and 2 girls
PLATTSMOUTH — The six times she’s traveled from Topeka to attend court hearings for the man who destroyed her sister’s car, destroyed her family, Tabitha Bracken has had to avert her eyes. Sometimes, she thumbs through her phone. Most of the time, she reads a book. She...
Corn Nation
Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs #9 Stanford Preview
#2 Nebraska (7-0) #1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter/DS. #4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter/Serving Specialist. Nebraska and Stanford are two of the most successful volleyball programs in the country. They are both consistently top 25 teams, and almost always top 10. Stanford has won nine national championships, the last in 2019. Nebraska has won five national championships, the last in 2017. These are places young girls dream of playing volleyball; I know I did.
Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed
On Wednesday, an Iowa jury found that another defendant in the case, the psychiatrist at the Pottawattamie County Jail was not negligent or liable for damages.
etxview.com
Nebraska lawmakers push to make public the names of officers with questionable records
Two state senators are pushing for a law that would require all Nebraska law enforcement agencies to maintain and make public lists of officers who have misconduct or disciplinary histories that could affect their credibility. State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha announced on Wednesday his intention to reintroduce such a...
granttribune.com
Western Nebraska well-represented in Lincoln Saturday
Perkins and surrounding counties were well-represented in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 10 with Ogallala’s Cowboy Capital Chorus helping to provide the National Anthem at the Cornhusker football game; a video of Perkins County’s Poppe Farms shown during the third quarter of the football game; and Marcia Swan of Grant and Diane Way of Imperial being honored at half-time of the UNL volleyball game.
elisportsnetwork.com
Hey, Fans of Notre Dame, Texas, & more… Joel Klatt is here! | The Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt directly addresses the fan bases of the Texas Longhorns, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide and Nebraska Cornhuskers in order to give advice on what they should be feeling at this point in the season. It’s easy to overreact, but Joel Klatt is here to bring you back to reality.
klkntv.com
Nebraska state troopers find 10 pounds of meth in car at I-80 rest area
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One woman was arrested Wednesday after troopers found methamphetamine, marijuana and a firearm in her vehicle. A trooper searched a vehicle at a rest area near York after he smelled marijuana coming from the car. Troopers say they found 10 pounds of suspected meth in...
Ask Omaha: Where should I go to get the best steak?
Coming through here on a road trip in a couple of hours and didn’t know what else Omaha has to offer.
News Channel Nebraska
Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade route, strikes pedestrian
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. -- One person is recovering after an incident at a southeast Nebraska parade. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said rescue was called to 4th and Main St. Saturday night during the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Parade. The Sheriff's Office said parade personnel escorted a fire engine off the parade...
klkntv.com
Small storm chances for the next few days
Rain overspread much of central Nebraska on Thursday morning. The coverage of that rain was much more widespread than any guidance was projecting. As a result, there appears to be a decent rain chance during the morning hours for areas near the Tri-Cities. A spotty morning shower isn’t totally impossible...
Ask Omaha: Have you ever had a neighbor who did something very touching?
We just bought our new house. Let me tell you all the things they have done so far! Took our trash can back to the house while at work; Shoveled our walkway for us while at work; Brought us cookies a few time. I’m very happy where we are and love my neighbors!
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City couple in three-vehicle accident
PLATTSMOUTH - Plattsmouth and Murray Fire and Rescue responded to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 75 Wednesday. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office press release says a GMC Terrain driven by Stanley Ohnmacht, 71, of Nebraska City crossed the center line and hit the rear wheel of a Toyota Avalon, driven by 47-year-old Richard Warner of Auburn.
