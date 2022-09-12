Read full article on original website
Joseph Roberts
4d ago
Wow, this is a new way to steal mail out the box that I've haven't heard of. I know they use to use something sticky on a string and fish you're mail out someway but this is new to me. I guess I got to be more vigilant when I drop my mail in the mailbox. ☹️
Woman charged in Staten Island crash that hurt EMT claimed to be passenger: NYPD
Police say the suspect, 31-year-old Nicole Marino, first told them she was a passenger in the vehicle and that the driver ran from the scene on foot, but that she later confessed to being the driver.
bkreader.com
Police release photos of alleged Brooklyn subway slasher
Police released surveillance camera images of a man they suspect of slashing another rider on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. Police released images of the man they say slashed a guy in the back on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. The surveillance footage snapshots from inside a transit station show...
Woman attacked with stick, pushed into Bronx subway bench in attempted robbery
A 50-year-old woman waiting for a southbound 6 train in the Bronx last week was shoved with a stick and knocked into a bench by a would-be robber, police said Friday.
queenoftheclick.com
Chris Hoban Run in Bay Ridge – September 18th
On Sunday, September 18th, the Chris Hoban Ru will take place outside of Xaverian High School. Ceremony begins at 10:00 am. The run begins at 10:30 am. Rain or Shine.
Off-duty FDNY EMT critically injured by hit-and-run driver on Staten Island
The suspect jumped out of the car and ran away, leaving her vehicle and a passenger behind.
Anthony Varvaro funeral: Law enforcement from 2 states, FDNY, mourners fill Staten Island streets in final goodbye
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— As the soft roar of police motorcycles and thumping of ceremonial drums broke what felt like an eternity of intense silence Thursday morning in Tompkinsville, the funeral procession of Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro rolled slowly past hundreds of stone faced officers standing firmly at attention.
Brooklyn mother who drowned children in Coney Island is arraigned
The troubled Brooklyn woman accused of drowning her three children in the ocean off Coney Island was arraigned on murder charges Friday. A judge ordered Erin Merdy, 30, held without bail during the brief arraignment at NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where she’d been undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. Merdy allegedly drowned her children, 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana and 3-month-old Oliver ...
Nonprofit group says clothing, food, shoes running out for NYC asylum seekers
Volunteers said they are hopeful New Yorkers will donate money or supplies to their group, so they can continue to help the migrants.
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
FOUND: Missing Queens boy, 12, was riding trains past 2 days
A missing 12-year-old boy was reunited with his family Friday, two days after he didn’t show up at school. The NYPD confirmed Luis Osorio had been riding trains the past two days.
fox5ny.com
Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform
In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
PIX11
Watch: Bronx Burger King workers stop suspect from stealing cash from register
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman who snatched some cash from a register at a Bronx fast food restaurant was stopped when workers pulled her over the counter and took the money back, according to police and surveillance video. The suspect was ordering food at the Burger King at 557 Grand Concourse on Tuesday […]
New York teen treated at Jersey City hospital for gunshot wounds
A New York teen was treated at a Jersey City hospital for two gunshots wounds late Wednesday night, authorities said. The 19-year-old Brooklyn man walked into Christ Hospital at 10:40 p.m. with a graze wound to his left finger along with a gunshot wound to the inner left knee area, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. He is in stable condition.
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
riverdalepress.com
Bradley pushes for more safety after wife’s death
People still fear the intersection of Kappock Street and Johnson Avenue despite the recently installed traffic light. “People see that green light, and they — they floor it, Ruth (Mullen) said for years, it’s going to take someone dying before something has changed, and she was right,” said Jim Bradley, husband of the late Mullen, an activist and writer who was tragically hit and killed by a BxM1 last year.
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
PIX11
‘I’m free’: Son admits to killing mom so he can get his inheritance: DA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A son has admitted to brutally killing his mother in a Tribeca apartment three years ago so he could get his inheritance sooner, authorities said Friday. Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and is facing at least 18 years in prison for his role in the […]
Car slams into Palace Fried Chicken in Brooklyn
A car has slammed into a Brooklyn restaurant on Brighton Beach Avenue.
queenoftheclick.com
Toddler Program at St. Pats in Bay Ridge
It’s nice that they have this program at St. Pats on 4th Avenue and 96th Street in Bay Ridge. This isn’t labeled as “Mommy and Me” because those who are running the program know that Mommy is probably at work!. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized |...
Do you live in a coveted Staten Island neighborhood? New real estate stats disclose which towns are most popular.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – North Shore or South Shore? Oceanfront or in the “Hills?” There’s always been an unofficial (and rather opinionated) debate among borough residents about which section of Staten Island is most desirable and which neighborhoods have the biggest lure. Want an older, charming...
