People still fear the intersection of Kappock Street and Johnson Avenue despite the recently installed traffic light. “People see that green light, and they — they floor it, Ruth (Mullen) said for years, it’s going to take someone dying before something has changed, and she was right,” said Jim Bradley, husband of the late Mullen, an activist and writer who was tragically hit and killed by a BxM1 last year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO