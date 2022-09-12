ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joseph Roberts
4d ago

Wow, this is a new way to steal mail out the box that I've haven't heard of. I know they use to use something sticky on a string and fish you're mail out someway but this is new to me. I guess I got to be more vigilant when I drop my mail in the mailbox. ☹️

Police release photos of alleged Brooklyn subway slasher

Police released surveillance camera images of a man they suspect of slashing another rider on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. Police released images of the man they say slashed a guy in the back on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. The surveillance footage snapshots from inside a transit station show...
Anthony Varvaro funeral: Law enforcement from 2 states, FDNY, mourners fill Staten Island streets in final goodbye

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— As the soft roar of police motorcycles and thumping of ceremonial drums broke what felt like an eternity of intense silence Thursday morning in Tompkinsville, the funeral procession of Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro rolled slowly past hundreds of stone faced officers standing firmly at attention.
Brooklyn mother who drowned children in Coney Island is arraigned

The troubled Brooklyn woman accused of drowning her three children in the ocean off Coney Island was arraigned on murder charges Friday. A judge ordered Erin Merdy, 30, held without bail during the brief arraignment at NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where she’d been undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. Merdy allegedly drowned her children, 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana and 3-month-old Oliver ...
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder

A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform

In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
Watch: Bronx Burger King workers stop suspect from stealing cash from register

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman who snatched some cash from a register at a Bronx fast food restaurant was stopped when workers pulled her over the counter and took the money back, according to police and surveillance video. The suspect was ordering food at the Burger King at 557 Grand Concourse on Tuesday […]
New York teen treated at Jersey City hospital for gunshot wounds

A New York teen was treated at a Jersey City hospital for two gunshots wounds late Wednesday night, authorities said. The 19-year-old Brooklyn man walked into Christ Hospital at 10:40 p.m. with a graze wound to his left finger along with a gunshot wound to the inner left knee area, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. He is in stable condition.
Bradley pushes for more safety after wife’s death

People still fear the intersection of Kappock Street and Johnson Avenue despite the recently installed traffic light. “People see that green light, and they — they floor it, Ruth (Mullen) said for years, it’s going to take someone dying before something has changed, and she was right,” said Jim Bradley, husband of the late Mullen, an activist and writer who was tragically hit and killed by a BxM1 last year.
NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Toddler Program at St. Pats in Bay Ridge

It’s nice that they have this program at St. Pats on 4th Avenue and 96th Street in Bay Ridge. This isn’t labeled as “Mommy and Me” because those who are running the program know that Mommy is probably at work!. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized |...
