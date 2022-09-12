Read full article on original website
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioBerea, OH
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesCuyahoga County, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
Six-vehicle crash caused big delay on 77 North
Traffic Alert: 77 Northbound in Akron is at a stand still
cleveland19.com
Year-long construction halt has Cleveland business owners losing money
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Business owners on East 105th Street in Cleveland are pleading for answers after a street project has been at a standstill. “We haven’t seen any construction. There’s nowhere to park, one-way traffic,” explained Kimberly Carter. Carter owns a business on East 105th Street....
cityofmentor.com
EV Charging Stations Now Available at Mentor Garfield Park
Two ChargePoint Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations have recently been installed at Eleanor B. Garfield Park and are now available for use by the public. These handicap accessible stations are located in the top parking lot and can accommodate up to four electric vehicles of any make and model.
cityofmentor.com
New Outdoor Exercise Stations at Civic Center Park
Park goers may have noticed the new outdoor exercise stations that have been placed near the pickleball courts at Mentor Civic Center Park. The machines, which utilize the user bodyweight, offer a full-circuit workout with space for up to 20 people at any given time. The apparatus was installed to...
I-76 eastbound reopened between SR-57 and SR-94 in Medina Co. after crash
Interstate 76 eastbound was closed between SR-57 and SR-94 in Medina County near Wadsworth for hours Monday morning due to an apparent crash of a cement truck, officials and News 5 crews confirmed.
cityofmentor.com
Panhandling in the City of Mentor
The City of Mentor has recently received a number of inquiries from concerned residents regarding the welfare – as well as the legitimacy – of panhandlers in our community. We wanted to take the opportunity to address the topic and as well as answer some questions. Panhandling is...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
I-76 reopens hours after crash closed the highway
Interstate 76 Eastbound has closed because of a crash.
Dave's Hot Chicken to Land on Eastside with New Harvard Park Store
When it opens, it will join locations in Lakewood, Fairview Park and (soon) Ohio City
cleveland19.com
Pregnant woman falls into manmade hole in East Cleveland sidewalk
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alexandra Parsons had a scare of a lifetime Wednesday night. She fell into this manmade hole next to the sidewalk on Terrace Road in East Cleveland. To make matters worse, Parsons is eight months pregnant. “It was about midnight, I was getting my son out the...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
I-Team: 2 bodies found in Ashtabula County wildlife area
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating after two bodies were found in the New Lyme Wildlife Area in Ashtabula County, sources tell the Fox 8 I-Team.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: 2 fatally shot in South Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm two men died early Friday morning after a shooting in the South Collinwood neighborhood. Crews were called out around 12:40 a.m. to the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue near East 152nd Street for shots fired, according to EMS. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
Man crawls through drive-thru window, strikes employee with pan
Akron Police are investigating after a suspect crawled through a drive-thru window, struck an employee with a pan, and then took off with cash from the register.
whbc.com
Crash on Strausser Street NW Sunday Kills a Uniontown Man
A 53-year old Uniontown man is dead in a crash that happened on Strausser Street NW in Jackson Township around 8:00 o’clock last night. Police say John Pappas died when his car was struck by another vehicle that went left of center. That driver, 27-year old Jacob Muiter of North Canton, was not seriously injured. A passenger with Pappas – 52-year old Kristine Pappas of Uniontown was taken to the hospital as well.
Robber climbs in drive-thru window, hits worker with pan, takes money
AKRON, Ohio — A manager of a fast-food restaurant in the Summit Lake neighborhood ended up getting hit with a pan after trying to stop a robber who had climbed in through the drive-thru window. Police say the robbery occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at a Church’s Texas...
Two babies hospitalized but stable following Garden Valley apartment fire
Late Monday afternoon Cleveland Fire and EMS responded to a fire at apartments in the 7800 block of Garden Valley Avenue.
WLWT 5
Dog who has been at Ohio shelter for more than 2,500 days looking for forever home
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A dog who has been at an Ohio animal shelter for over 2,555 days is still looking for a forever home. The Lake County Humane Society said one of its dogs, Flip, is 7 years old and has spent most of his life at the shelter.
cleveland19.com
Police: Man shot by security guard outside of gas station on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred outside of a gas station near the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday outside of the Marathon gas station at the intersection of East 116th Street and Methyl Avenue. According to...
WTRF- 7News
Ohio police identify bones found as those of missing woman
Police say a set of remains found last month belong to a woman missing since 2017.
Isla Chiu
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
cleveland19.com
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old man died after his vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver Sunday evening in Jackson Township, police say. According to Jackson Township police, the accident happened around 11 p.m. in the 7700 block of Strausser St. NW. Police said a 27-year-old man...
