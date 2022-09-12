ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Year-long construction halt has Cleveland business owners losing money

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Business owners on East 105th Street in Cleveland are pleading for answers after a street project has been at a standstill. “We haven’t seen any construction. There’s nowhere to park, one-way traffic,” explained Kimberly Carter. Carter owns a business on East 105th Street....
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofmentor.com

EV Charging Stations Now Available at Mentor Garfield Park

Two ChargePoint Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations have recently been installed at Eleanor B. Garfield Park and are now available for use by the public. These handicap accessible stations are located in the top parking lot and can accommodate up to four electric vehicles of any make and model.
MENTOR, OH
cityofmentor.com

New Outdoor Exercise Stations at Civic Center Park

Park goers may have noticed the new outdoor exercise stations that have been placed near the pickleball courts at Mentor Civic Center Park. The machines, which utilize the user bodyweight, offer a full-circuit workout with space for up to 20 people at any given time. The apparatus was installed to...
MENTOR, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mentor, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Mentor, OH
Government
cityofmentor.com

Panhandling in the City of Mentor

The City of Mentor has recently received a number of inquiries from concerned residents regarding the welfare – as well as the legitimacy – of panhandlers in our community. We wanted to take the opportunity to address the topic and as well as answer some questions. Panhandling is...
MENTOR, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Aqua Ohio
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: 2 fatally shot in South Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm two men died early Friday morning after a shooting in the South Collinwood neighborhood. Crews were called out around 12:40 a.m. to the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue near East 152nd Street for shots fired, according to EMS. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
whbc.com

Crash on Strausser Street NW Sunday Kills a Uniontown Man

A 53-year old Uniontown man is dead in a crash that happened on Strausser Street NW in Jackson Township around 8:00 o’clock last night. Police say John Pappas died when his car was struck by another vehicle that went left of center. That driver, 27-year old Jacob Muiter of North Canton, was not seriously injured. A passenger with Pappas – 52-year old Kristine Pappas of Uniontown was taken to the hospital as well.
UNIONTOWN, PA
cleveland19.com

Police: Man shot by security guard outside of gas station on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred outside of a gas station near the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday outside of the Marathon gas station at the intersection of East 116th Street and Methyl Avenue. According to...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy