“A Lowell woman has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston in connection with a $100 million home health care fraud scheme. Winnie Waruru, 42, of Lowell, pleaded guilty on Sept. 8, 2022 to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud; one count of health care fraud – aiding and abetting; one count of conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks; two counts of making false statements; and one count of making a false statement in a health care matter. U.S. Senior District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. scheduled sentencing for Jan. 12, 2023. Waruru was arrested and charged along with co-defendant Faith Newton in February 2021. Newton has pleaded not guilty and is pending trial.

LOWELL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO