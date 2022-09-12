ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dudley, MA

Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory

Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dudley, MA
Massachusetts woman pleads guilty in $100 Million home health care fraud, kickback scheme

“A Lowell woman has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston in connection with a $100 million home health care fraud scheme. Winnie Waruru, 42, of Lowell, pleaded guilty on Sept. 8, 2022 to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud; one count of health care fraud – aiding and abetting; one count of conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks; two counts of making false statements; and one count of making a false statement in a health care matter. U.S. Senior District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. scheduled sentencing for Jan. 12, 2023. Waruru was arrested and charged along with co-defendant Faith Newton in February 2021. Newton has pleaded not guilty and is pending trial.
LOWELL, MA
Former Massachusetts nurse charged with stealing fentanyl, including from a patient, from two different hospitals

BOSTON – A former Massachusetts nurse has been charged and has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the diversion of opioids from two different hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was charged and has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled by the Court.
BOSTON, MA
Ma
Attorney General Tong sends letter warning his office may use ‘the full extent’ of his power against M&T Bank

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wants answers from M&T Bank following its contentious merger with People’s United Bank, warning that his office “will not hesitate to use the full extent of our authority to protect families and businesses.” Customers are running out of patience with the long lines at the branches […]
HARTFORD, CT
Worcester Acting City Manager Eric Batista says he respects council deliberation process as Mayor Joe Petty wants to give him permanent role

Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty said Wednesday he supports Acting City Manager Eric Batista taking on the role permanently, without a search process. The mayor’s comments sparked backlash from community members who have called for a search process, similar to the process that took place to find a new superintendent, to fill the role.
WORCESTER, MA
Massachusetts Voters Could Reject New License Law

(Boston, MA) Massachusetts voters will have the opportunity to decide whether the state should reject the new license law allowing immigrants who are in the country illegally to get driver’s licenses. Governor Baker vetoed the law, however the veto was overridden by the Massachusetts House and Senate in June.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting

BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
A campaign is launching in support of keeping new driver’s license law in place after a Republican effort to repeal it made the November ballot

A transportation secretary from the Dukakis administration, the Massachusetts Major Cities Chiefs of Police Association, and Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian are among the public figures who will work to convince voters to keep a new driver’s license law in place. Days after the state’s top elections official confirmed a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Man gets up to 20 years in prison in killing of woman who was found dead in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in connection with the killing of a woman who was found dead in a lake in Worcester. Joseph Dalrymple, 37, of Shrewsbury, pled guilty Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 38-year-old Marlene Bleau, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early.
WORCESTER, MA

