Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!Dianna CarneyWestborough, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts ResidentsDianna CarneyMendon, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
Related
Worcester man sentenced to nearly 4 years in $83K car scam
WORCESTER — A city man was sentenced to almost four years in prison Wednesday in federal court for using two victims’ identities to open bank accounts and attempting to purchase an $83,000 car using the identities of two victims. On April 7, Brandon Brouillard, 29, of Worcester, pleaded...
Child enticement, murder-for-hire suspect indicted on federal charges
The registered sex offender is accused of luring a 12-year-old girl into his car and later trying to eliminate her as a witness in the case.
Worcester man charged in OD death out on $20,000 bail after Superior Court arraignment
WORCESTER — A Worcester man who allegedly caused a woman’s death by selling the wrong bag of drugs was released on bail following his arraignment in Worcester Superior Court Tuesday. Jonathan E. Delacruz, who posted $20,000 cash bail in Central District Court last week, was allowed to remain...
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester Man Sentenced for Fraudulent Sports Car Purchase
WORCESTER - A local man was sentenced to serve nearly four years in federal prison for using the identity of two victims to open bank accounts and fraudulently attempting to purchase an $83,000 Chevrolet Camaro. Brandon Brouillard, 29, of Worcester, received a sentence of 47 months in prison and five...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman pleads guilty in $100 Million home health care fraud, kickback scheme
“A Lowell woman has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston in connection with a $100 million home health care fraud scheme. Winnie Waruru, 42, of Lowell, pleaded guilty on Sept. 8, 2022 to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud; one count of health care fraud – aiding and abetting; one count of conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks; two counts of making false statements; and one count of making a false statement in a health care matter. U.S. Senior District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. scheduled sentencing for Jan. 12, 2023. Waruru was arrested and charged along with co-defendant Faith Newton in February 2021. Newton has pleaded not guilty and is pending trial.
FBI exhuming body in Providence
The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is conducting an investigation at the North Burial Ground in Providence.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts nurse charged with stealing fentanyl, including from a patient, from two different hospitals
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts nurse has been charged and has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the diversion of opioids from two different hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was charged and has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled by the Court.
RELATED PEOPLE
Attorney General Tong sends letter warning his office may use ‘the full extent’ of his power against M&T Bank
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wants answers from M&T Bank following its contentious merger with People’s United Bank, warning that his office “will not hesitate to use the full extent of our authority to protect families and businesses.” Customers are running out of patience with the long lines at the branches […]
Mass. Police Departments, Including Some In The Berkshires, Receive Major Funding
I'm not sure if you've heard yet, Berkshire County, but if not, allow me to spread the good news. Thanks to the Baker-Polito Administration, some police departments all throughout the state are going to receive some funding to improve road safety. And that includes some police departments right here in the Berkshires!
GoLocalProv
RI Man Sentenced to Serve 30 Years for First-Degree Child Molestation Against Child Under 14
Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Monday that a Pawtucket man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve 30 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after being found guilty after trial of first-degree child molestation against a female victim under the age of 14 between 2015 and 2020.
Worcester Acting City Manager Eric Batista says he respects council deliberation process as Mayor Joe Petty wants to give him permanent role
Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty said Wednesday he supports Acting City Manager Eric Batista taking on the role permanently, without a search process. The mayor’s comments sparked backlash from community members who have called for a search process, similar to the process that took place to find a new superintendent, to fill the role.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will the millionaires tax on the November ballot help Mass. residents? It depends, new report finds
A murky legislative process to dole out more than $1 billion in income tax revenues, plus a volatile funding pool amid the threat of a looming economic recession, could limit the success of the so-called “Millionaires Tax” on the ballot before Massachusetts voters this November, a new report suggests.
Money back in your pocket: Department of Revenue must return $3B to Mass. taxpayers, auditor says
The Department of Revenue must return $2.94 billion to taxpayers because state revenues blew past the allowable amount under a voter-approved law, Auditor Suzanne Bump confirmed Thursday. In a report that shifts the spotlight back to the Baker administration and the Legislature, Bump certified that the 1986 tax cap law...
franklincountynow.com
Massachusetts Voters Could Reject New License Law
(Boston, MA) Massachusetts voters will have the opportunity to decide whether the state should reject the new license law allowing immigrants who are in the country illegally to get driver’s licenses. Governor Baker vetoed the law, however the veto was overridden by the Massachusetts House and Senate in June.
VTDigger
Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting
BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MAP: How every city and town voted in RI Dem primary for governor
Gov. Dan McKee won the Democratic nomination, beating his rivals in a majority of the state's municipalities.
A campaign is launching in support of keeping new driver’s license law in place after a Republican effort to repeal it made the November ballot
A transportation secretary from the Dukakis administration, the Massachusetts Major Cities Chiefs of Police Association, and Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian are among the public figures who will work to convince voters to keep a new driver’s license law in place. Days after the state’s top elections official confirmed a...
NHPR
After losing Democratic primary, western Massachusetts sheriff candidate launches write-in campaign
A contender for Hampshire County sheriff, who lost in the Democratic Primary last week, said she's staying in the race as a write-in candidate. Yvonne Gittelson trailed incumbent Sheriff Patrick Cahillane by more than 20 points. She received under 27% of the vote to his 48%. She used to work...
Man gets up to 20 years in prison in killing of woman who was found dead in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in connection with the killing of a woman who was found dead in a lake in Worcester. Joseph Dalrymple, 37, of Shrewsbury, pled guilty Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 38-year-old Marlene Bleau, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early.
Comments / 1