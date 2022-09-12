Read full article on original website
Related
GOTCHA! Fugitive Cocaine Dealer Captured In DR, Returned To NJ After 15 Years On Run
A cocaine dealer who fled the country after being sentenced to federal prison time 15 years ago has been returned to New Jersey following her capture in the Dominican Republic, authorities said. Ramona Cruz will have to serve out the entire 3½-year sentence because there’s no parole in the federal...
A killer took her son. New Jersey took her rights. | Opinion
When 18-year-old Moussa Fofana was shot and killed in June 2021 at the Maplewood sports complex where he was a high school soccer star, his parents wanted answers. Who? How? Why? Answers would not bring their son back, but it would provide a measure of support for their grief, which engulfed their days and stole their sleep at night. Answers would also help them find justice for their son. We’d all want the same for our loved ones.
Carjackers tried stealing Land Rover from NJ Gov Murphy’s neighbor, reports say
MIDDLETOWN — Police are increasing their patrols around Governor Phil Murphy's private mansion after his next-door neighbor was targeted by carjackers, according to reports. News 12 New Jersey first reported on the attempted car theft that took place in broad daylight. Details of attempted carjacking on Murphy's street. Two...
Can you get fired for smoking weed in New Jersey?
Though weed is legal in New Jersey, companies can still fire their employees for being impaired on the clock. Earlier this month, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission released guidelines to help businesses deal with employees suspected of impairment. Companies are allowed to screen employees for weed, but they aren’t allowed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Only True New Jersey Locals Can Pronounce These 10 Town Names
Don't call yourself a local unless you know how to pronounce these places. New Jersey has a rich and interesting history. Many of our town names and other places come from Native American words, are named for historical figures, or are named for their location (take the easy-to-say Seaside, for example).
NJ county official silent after 2 dogs die in his care (Opinion)
Assemblywoman Beth Sawyer joined me on the show to discuss a bizarre and tragic story of the deaths of a K9 and a personal pet. According to officials, the two dogs were left in the back of Gloucester County Fire Marshall Shawn Layton's car on a hot day. Layton has not been charged with a crime.
Nurses at this N.J. hospital say they wouldn’t feel safe being treated at their own facility
More than half of the union nurses at a New Jersey hospital wouldn’t feel safe being treated at their own facility. An overwhelming majority said the hospital is an unsafe working environment. And the nurses say they frequently face crushing workloads that put “patients and staff at risk.”
987thecoast.com
Ten Charged With Dealing Drugs on Atlantic City Boardwalk
Ten drug dealers have been rounded up following a sting operation on the Atlantic City boardwalk. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced that cocaine, fentanyl, and ten pounds of marijuana were all confiscated. The suspects are from New Jersey, and Philadelphia. The post Ten Charged With Dealing Drugs on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is life in NJ so bad you just have to get high at work? (Opinion)
It took forever to do but we finally have adult-use recreational marijuana legal in New Jersey. The tax money garnered hasn't exactly been the windfall some thought, but there are more dispensaries opening all the time and proponents say the future is bright. But that road to legalization still has some potholes to be repaired.
The NJ millionaire who owned a Da Vinci painting and had no idea
Imagine owning a painting by one of the greatest masters of all time and having no idea of its value. Or who really painted it. And especially if you ran into financial troubles. Well, that’s exactly what happened to one of Paterson‘s wealthiest residents, Catholina Lambert, an English-born silk maker...
People in New Jersey are losing their homes, and they can’t afford rent. They need relief. | Opinion
Assembly representatives Britnee Timberlake and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson have co-authored the “Community Wealth Preservation Program Bill” (A793/S1427) to expand access for certain buyers – people who can prove they’ve experienced hardship – to purchase property from sheriff’s sales. Despite wide support from the community, the bill is in jeopardy of a conditional veto by Gov. Murphy.
Three Mercer County, NJ Cheesesteaks Named Among Best in State
If you're a fan of cheesesteaks, Mercer County, NJ is a great place to live. This news is making my mouth water. Three cheesesteak hotspots in Mercer County have been named among the best in the state, according to NJ.com's food guru Peter Genovese. Meatheadz Cheesesteaks in Lawrence Township is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Take a Look: Man in NJ Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing a Camera
Officials with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing a camera. And, yes, he was caught on camera. The NJDFW’s Bureau of Law Enforcement says a trail camera was taken from Mt. Laurel, Burlington County. Information...
fox29.com
Suspect accused of stabbing man at Bucks County Wawa sought by police, authorities say
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officers with the Bensalem Township Police Department are searching for a man accused of stabbing someone at a Bucks County Wawa. According to police, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Stanley Wilson on attempted homicide and related charges. Authorities say he assaulted and stabbed a...
They’re back! NJ Street Fairs return for the 2022 Fall season
Fall is in the air throughout The Garden State, and so are New Jersey's street fairs. That time when New Jersey's streets are closed down for a few hours throughout the day so you can have fun with your friends and families. For the most part, New Jersey's street fairs...
Serious Crash Reported On I-295 South Jersey
A serious crash occurred on Interstate 295 in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 on I-295 southbound north of Exit 40 in Mount Laurel, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The left shoulder of the interstate was closed, the DOT...
Accused Catalytic Converter Thief Busted With Burglar’s Tools, Crack Cocaine In Ewing: Police
A Trenton man previously accused of stealing catalytic converters was busted with a variety of burglar’s tools and crack cocaine by officers investigating even more catalytic converter thefts around Ewing, police said. Ewing Police Officer David Massi saw Anthony Riggins, 49, crouching behind a vehicle while patroling Troy Avenue...
NJ public workers protest proposed higher health-care premiums
TRENTON – Public workers protested Tuesday outside the Statehouse Annex, seeking to pressure the state not to approve significant increases in health care premiums at a meeting Wednesday. Increases for public worker health plans vary from 12% to 24%, depending on the plan and whether they’re state, local or...
Sad Circumstances Surrounding Crash That Killed Mount Laurel NJ Restaurant Owner
The owner of an Italian restaurant in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey was killed last weekend just as he was finishing up a day on the job. According to NJ.com, Glenn Carini, owner of Cucina Carini off Hainesport-Mt. Laurel Road, was pulling out of the restaurant this past Saturday night around 8 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another motorist.
NJ natural gas rate hikes will turn us all into our parents (Opinion)
It’s going to be staggering and many who don’t pay attention to news will be blindsided. It’s going to cost millions of New Jersey residents a lot more to heat their homes, cook a meal and get hot water in October. Four natural gas providers were granted...
Comments / 0