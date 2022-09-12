ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

A killer took her son. New Jersey took her rights. | Opinion

When 18-year-old Moussa Fofana was shot and killed in June 2021 at the Maplewood sports complex where he was a high school soccer star, his parents wanted answers. Who? How? Why? Answers would not bring their son back, but it would provide a measure of support for their grief, which engulfed their days and stole their sleep at night. Answers would also help them find justice for their son. We’d all want the same for our loved ones.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
WHYY

Can you get fired for smoking weed in New Jersey?

Though weed is legal in New Jersey, companies can still fire their employees for being impaired on the clock. Earlier this month, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission released guidelines to help businesses deal with employees suspected of impairment. Companies are allowed to screen employees for weed, but they aren’t allowed...
ECONOMY
State
New Jersey State
987thecoast.com

Ten Charged With Dealing Drugs on Atlantic City Boardwalk

Ten drug dealers have been rounded up following a sting operation on the Atlantic City boardwalk. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced that cocaine, fentanyl, and ten pounds of marijuana were all confiscated. The suspects are from New Jersey, and Philadelphia. The post Ten Charged With Dealing Drugs on...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
#Dwi
NJ.com

People in New Jersey are losing their homes, and they can’t afford rent. They need relief. | Opinion

Assembly representatives Britnee Timberlake and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson have co-authored the “Community Wealth Preservation Program Bill” (A793/S1427) to expand access for certain buyers – people who can prove they’ve experienced hardship – to purchase property from sheriff’s sales. Despite wide support from the community, the bill is in jeopardy of a conditional veto by Gov. Murphy.
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On I-295 South Jersey

A serious crash occurred on Interstate 295 in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 on I-295 southbound north of Exit 40 in Mount Laurel, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The left shoulder of the interstate was closed, the DOT...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ

