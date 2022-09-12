Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Texas Senator Ted Cruz did not respond by naming any Uvalde school shooting victims and instead spoke about his failed school safety bill.
This Week’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” Pondered the State of a Divided Nation
This week’s Real Time With Bill Maher opened on an ominous note. “There is a war between the states that is going on now in this country,” Maher said, citing Gavin Newsome’s billboard initiative and Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. The latter was at the heart of many of Maher’s bits in his opening monologue, with Maher closing things out by riffing on Joe Biden’s approval rating — with a TikTok joke thrown in for good measure.
U.S. Justice Dept asks appeals court to allow review of classified docs in Trump probe
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday asked a federal appeals court to let it resume reviewing classified materials seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.
Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’
Hillary Clinton has lashed out at Ron DeSantis’ for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, labelling his actions as “literally human trafficking”.The former secretary of state also claimed the Florida governor’s plan only exacerbates the border crossing crisis.“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue - but exacerbate it - to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Ms Clinton said.Mr DeSantis this week flew migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts and defended the flights by saying Flordia is “not a sanctuary state”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flightsPrince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to army baseQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
