When you go on a Disney vacation, there are some fun things that you can get for free to help add to your trip. One of the big freebies is Disney buttons. There are Disney buttons for many situations, including ones that say “I’m Celebrating”, “1st Visit”, “Happily Ever After”, and “Happy Birthday”. These buttons are available at almost every Disney merchandise location, as well as at Disney Resort hotels. They can even be customized and a Disney Cast Member will write your name or what you are celebrating on your button. Guests can get these buttons at nearly every Disney Resort, including Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

TRAVEL ・ 10 HOURS AGO