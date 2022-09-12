Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
disneydining.com
It Seems Disney Quietly Removed Controversial Ears
If there is one thing you can count on during a special Disney event, it’s exclusive merch! D23 certainly saw its share of limited edition keepsakes (many you can snag on shopDisney, even if you weren’t able to make it to the Expo). That is already true of Disney100, the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company. Special merchandise has already been released for the celebration, including one already infamous set of ears.
disneydining.com
Have You Tried These New Restaurants in Walt Disney World?
The Walt Disney World Resort is filled with wonderful nostalgic attractions and experiences that Guests love to enjoy time and time again, but it is also constantly in a state of change, with new additions being added all the time to keep things fresh. Guests who visit the vacation destination love to enjoy Disney dining options throughout the property, and there is always something new and delicious to dine on! With the last few years featuring closures, delayed openings, and changes in travel due to COVID-19, there is a slew of new restaurants that many Guests might not have enjoyed yet.
disneydining.com
Dining for Cheap in Disney Springs
From start to finish, a Walt Disney World Resort vacation can be extremely expensive. Guests drop some serious money on Disney Resort rooms, souvenirs, travel, supplies, special experiences, and more, but one of the most expensive aspects of any vacation is dining. Disney dining can be incredibly costly thanks to upscale and extravagant restaurants that offer up unique and unforgettable menus. While Guests can absolutely splurge on amazing meals throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, many are more interested in keeping their dining costs lower, which is completely possible by following a few key steps.
disneydining.com
Is Universal Catching Up to Disney? Comcast CEO Thinks So
For years, Disney has been at the top of not only the theme park game, but also the film and television game. Walt Disney World Resort is one of the top vacation destinations in the world and Disney movies — as well as Marvel and Star Wars — are some of the top-grossing films of all time. However, they are not the only big name in the game. Over the years, Universal — which has theme parks just minutes from Walt Disney World — has been working hard to increase its visibility and gain some Florida travelers of its own.
disneydining.com
‘Haunted Mansion’ Release Date Pushed Back Months
The Walt Disney Company has always been known for its incredible slate of both animated and live-action films. From classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Bambi to hits like High School Musical and Enchanted. In recent years, Disney has made a big push to make some of its most famous animated films into live-action remakes. While Disney started with princess hits like Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast, they are now working on unique choices like Lilo & Stitch and The Aristocats.
disneydining.com
Celebrate Latin & Hispanic Heritage Month With Delectable Treats at Walt Disney World!
Every year, beginning September 15, we celebrate the beauty and history of the Latin American and Hispanic heritage. We also celebrate everything they have contributed to America — from food to art, fashion, and more. We celebrate throughout the country, and one place that loves to focus on the incredible food is Walt Disney World Resort.
disneydining.com
Boo to You! Celebrate the Season With These Spooktacular Disney World Halloween Treats!
Boys and girls of every age, wouldn’t you like to see something strange? Come with us and you will see this, our town of Halloween. Okay, so it’s not really my town — it’s Walt Disney World Resort. Jack-o-lanterns are lining Main Street, U.S.A, specialty merchandise is lining the shelves, and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is in full swing. Visiting Disney World during Halloween time is one of the greatest times to be there, with the cooling temperatures and crowds that have lessened since summer.
disneydining.com
Disney Announces Release Dates For ‘Mufasa’, ‘Inside Out 2’, ‘Snow White’, and More!
Last week, Disney hosted the D23 Expo, the ultimate fan event. At the Expo, Disney hosted so many great panels that let Guests hear from casts of upcoming films and series like The Santa Clauses, as well as past hits like Encanto. In addition, Disney hosted a Disney and Pixar film panel — where cameras were not allowed — and they shared more info on upcoming films like Snow White and Inside Out 2. They also announced that some new series would be coming down the pike — like The Lion King prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King.
disneydining.com
Disney World Hotels Are ON SALE NOW For Christmas Season
If you’re planning a Walt Disney World vacation this Christmas, I’ve got good news. If you’re not, I’ve got an excellent reason for you to start. Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms are discounted up to 20% for Disney+ subscribers! Best news? Christmas Day is INCLUDED (that is practically unheard of)! Check out the details of the promotion below:
disneydining.com
Woman Requires Medical Attention After Being Stabbed By Disney Button
When you go on a Disney vacation, there are some fun things that you can get for free to help add to your trip. One of the big freebies is Disney buttons. There are Disney buttons for many situations, including ones that say “I’m Celebrating”, “1st Visit”, “Happily Ever After”, and “Happy Birthday”. These buttons are available at almost every Disney merchandise location, as well as at Disney Resort hotels. They can even be customized and a Disney Cast Member will write your name or what you are celebrating on your button. Guests can get these buttons at nearly every Disney Resort, including Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.
disneydining.com
See Disney’s “Lunchbox Mystery,” which debuted at Disney’s D23 Expo
Last weekend, during the epic (as always) 2022 D23 Expo, Disney Parks unveiled some amazing new things coming to the parks in the next few weeks, months, and years. Guests at the Disney Parks panel during the D23 Expo learned about a new Encanto-themed attraction at Magic Kingdom, a new area at Magic Kingdom dedicated to Disney Villains, and we even learned about the newest cruise ship that will join the Disney Cruise Line fleet; it’s called the Disney Treasure.
disneydining.com
Guests Upset to Discover H2O+ shopDisney Orders May Not Be Fufilled
Guests who are fans of H2O+ were saddened by the announcement that the company would be closing its doors for good. The iconic brand of marine based bath products, with scents like Blushing Orange and Grapefruit Bergamot, has supplied Disney Hotels 2006. They cited poor sales and an inability to recoup lost revenue as their reason for closing.
disneydining.com
Do You Know About Disney Springs’ Hidden Eatery?
Have you heard about The Front Porch? If the answer is no, I’m not that surprised. This hidden Disney Springs eatery is located on the West Side, past Everglazed Donuts and the M&M store. Maybe its more famous sister restaurant has a name you recognize… The House of Blues. Today we are exploring a great low-priced American food option at Disney Springs at The Front Porch: The House of Blues.
disneydining.com
EPCOT Forever Will Return Next Year!
EPCOT Forever is coming back in 2023, and this writer couldn’t be more excited! At D23, it was announced that Harmonious would come to an end at the end of this year to be replaced by an all-new nighttime show. Between the end of Harmonious and the new show’s opening, however, now it is being reported by Theme Park Tourist that EPCOT Forever will make its grand encore.
disneydining.com
Disney+ Is About to See a Big Price Hike, Bob Chapek Still Thinks It’s Too Cheap
In November 2019, The Walt Disney Company dove head-first into the streaming service game with the launch of its very own platform, Disney+. Not only did Disney+ have a massive library of classic Disney movies, but there were also films from Pixar, Marvel, and LucasFilm. Since then, Disney has gone full force in creating its own original programming, like The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Mandalorian, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
