Enrollment Open for EMT Training Course — Become a First Responder and Give Back to Wilton Community

Register Citizen
Norwalk Community College's new initiative aims to help nursing shortage
NORWALK — A new matching scholarship program for local nursing students aims to improve the pipeline for fresh blood pumping into area health care. Norwalk and Stamford hospitals are partnering with the Norwalk Community College's nursing program to bring graduating resident nurses a matching scholarship to aid in their pursuit of a bachelor's degree.
goodmorningwilton.com
National Eating Disorders Association to Hold Fairfield County Fundraising/Awareness Walk in Wilton
The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) will hold its Fairfield County NEDA Walk on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Comstock Community Center (180 School Rd.). NEDA Walks spread awareness about the realities of eating disorders and build supportive, local communities of hope, strength, and recovery. The NEDA Walk is a family-friendly...
20-year-old from Monroe recovering from stroke in Oregon as family tries to raise money to bring him home
The 2020 Fairchild Wheeler high school graduate had a stroke while living in Oregon and his family is now trying to raise money to get him back to Connecticut.
Connecticut parents enraged over high school teacher's 'woke' worksheet: 'Underserving the students'
Parents in Connecticut are sounding the alarm over a "woke" worksheet handed out by a high school English teacher addressing political, gender and racial issues. The worksheet, including terms like "white privilege" and "institutional racism," is drawing swift backlash from parents and members of the Southington High School school board.
Drug Rehab Nonprofit Buys CVS Site
A Danbury-based addiction-treatment nonprofit plans to move its local outpatient clinic to the former CVS site at Whalley Avenue and Orchard Street, after purchasing that recently shuttered ex-pharmacy property for $2.5 million. On Monday, Midwestern Connecticut Council of Alcoholism Inc. (MCCA) bought the 1.15-acre commercial property at 215 Whalley Ave....
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Child On Scooter Injured In Crash
2022-09-15@4:02pm–#Brideport CT– A child on a scooter was hit by a car in the lower portion of East Main Street. The child suffered a femur fracture and a head injury. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Joel Malin – Robot-Assisted Orthopedic Surgery
What advantages does this kind of surgery offer to patients?. How long has Robot-Assisted orthopedic surgery existed?. How long is the typical Robot-Assisted Orthopedic Surgery procedure compared with traditional surgery?. What about the recovery time?. What should we know about your team at Bridgeport Hospital?
Register Citizen
Bridgeport Rescue Mission celebrates opening of five-story homeless facility on Park Avenue
BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport Rescue Mission on Wednesday celebrated the opening of its five-story building offering housing and addiction services. The nonprofit purchased the building on Park Avenue about three years ago, and completed renovations last fall. Residents began moving into the building in February. More than 40 people attended...
New Milford man killed in Brookfield crash
BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Milford man was killed in a crash on Route 7 North in Brookfield Wednesday night. State police said Caleb Jerrod Anderson, 24, was driving in an unknown lane on Route 7 North around 9:30 p.m., north of exit 11, when he drove into the median and struck the Junction […]
The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme
I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
School bus hasn't picked up New Haven 4th grader once in the first 2 weeks of school
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven 4th grader, with special needs, has not been receiving the school bus service he is entitled to by state law, according to his mother, who spoke exclusively with FOX61 Monday. Zioun Canady got off of his school bus Monday afternoon at his...
News 12
Fight erupts between several students at Middletown High School
A fight between several students outside Middletown High School is being investigated by police. School Superintendent Amy Creeden sent a letter to parents saying the fight broke out just as buses were bringing students home Wednesday afternoon. Creeden says several students got into a physical altercation on school grounds and,...
NewsTimes
Danbury hires former WFSB reporter as public relations specialist for police, fire, health department
DANBURY — Officials are welcoming a former local broadcast news reporter as the city’s first-ever public relations specialist tasked with coordinating and supporting public safety communications across multiple departments. Married last month, Erin Henry went by Erin Edwards during her two years as a reporter working for WFSB.
Bob Stefanowski calls for repeal of 8-30g, CT’s affordable housing law
The Republican candidate for governor argued the law "simply hasn't worked" and said the state should work with towns on affordable housing.
Ridgefield Police “Saturday Safety Tip” Facebook Post Gets Mixed Reaction
In general, I think that most people don't like it when other people tell them what to do, especially when it comes to attire, your house, and that very unique and personal transportation device you call your car. This past Saturday, the Ridgefield Police Department's Facebook page introduced a "Safety Tip Saturday" picture that shows everyone what your car says about you, and it garnered plenty of reaction from the public.
mycitizensnews.com
Construction begins on $838M Yale neuroscience center
NEW HAVEN — Yale New Haven Health broke ground Wednesday on the $838 million, 505,000-square-foot Adams Neuroscience Center, the largest health care construction project of its kind in the state. The center, expected to open in 2027, will focus on neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s, epilepsy, head trauma, multiple...
Local Firm Sues NHPS Over Cleaning-Contract Loss
Eco-Urban Pioneers (EUP), a locally owned custodial company, has gone to court to fight a decision by the Board of Education to go with a Massachusetts-based company called S.J. Services rather than renew its former school cleaning contract. The lawsuit, which names the city, New Haven Public Schools, and Board...
milfordmirror.com
Milford restaurant reopens after being shut down by health department
MILFORD — River Street Restaurant was closed by the Milford Health Department for multiple health violations but has reopened after a reinspection. River Street Restaurant opened its doors in 1997, according to its website. Initially Deepa Joseph, the city’s health director, would only say the department had an open...
Eyewitness News
2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT
(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
goodmorningwilton.com
12 WHS Seniors Named 2023 National Merit Semifinalists
The following article was compiled from a press release. An incredible 12 Wilton High School seniors were named 2023 National Merit Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. The seniors who were named are Lucy Beach, Justine Biersack, Garret Bouvier, Aaron Griffin, Avni Gupta, Vihan Jayawardhane, Gayathri Kaimal, Lukas Koutsoukos, Henry Rowley, Sean Thomas, Thomas F. Welch, and Joshua Zheng.
