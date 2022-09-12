ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe

By Deena Theresa
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago

The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space.

No, we're not making this up.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the BlueWalker 3 satellite — the largest commercial communications array ever flown in space built by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile —to ride low into Earth orbit over the weekend.

Sure, it set SpaceX history —it was a record-breaking 14th landing for the booster. Space.com reported that about 8.5 minutes after launching the BlueWalker 3 and Starlink satellites, the first stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket returned to Earth for a pinpoint landing on the company's drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.

It was also SpaceX's first five-engine-burn mission to deploy payloads in orbit, as well as the company's heaviest (BlueWalker 3 weighs 3,300 pounds (1,500 kilograms)) rideshare payload ever.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk even tweeted that the flight was one of their "most complex" missions.

Now, as the structure points towards Earth, its giant phased array antenna will reflect sunlight to Earth, causing bright, blinding steaks across astronomical images and interfering with scientific data, worrying astronomers.

It only gets worse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUBeS_0hrn1hqz00
The BlueWalker 3 satellite is seen deployed on Earth. AST SpaceMobile

These satellites do not need a cell tower

BlueWalker 3 is just a curtain raiser. After on-orbit tests of BlueWalker 3 are completed, the company could send more than 100 of its satellites to orbit by the end of 2024. Called BlueBirds, the operational satellites are likely to produce even more blazing light pollution and interference with celestial observations as they are significantly larger.

It could invade space, blinding our only view of the cosmos.

But, the commercial appeal of these satellites is that they will link directly to cell phones without the need for a cell tower, reported SkyandTelescope. Unlike SpaceX's own Starlink internet satellites, BlueWalker 3 will not require users to install a dish and a space router on the ground to access the web. According to AST, this will be the "first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices” based on its “extensive IP and patent portfolio."

Most Popular

"The reason why our satellite is large is because in order to communicate with a low-power, low internal strength phone, you just need a large antenna on one side with a lot of power, and so that's a critical part of our infrastructure," AST SpaceMobile Chief Strategy Officer Scott Wisniewski told Space.com in an interview. "We think that's really important for communicating directly with regulars handsets, with no change to the handset, with no extra burdens on the user."

All you have to do is sign up for the service, and you will have access to the internet anywhere there’s coverage using any 4G or 5G phone.

Impressive connectivity, but at what cost?

It definitely sounds great. But surely we can do this without ruining what belongs to everyone?

SpaceX has been in talks with the International Astronomical Union to figure out ways to dim the brightness of their satellites lest they interfere with images of the cosmos.

And the National Science Foundation's NOIRLab and the International Astronomical Union’s (IAU) Centre for the Protection of the Dark and Quiet Sky from Satellite Constellation Interference have called on astronomers from around the world to take brightness observations of the satellite once it’s in orbit. In a report, NSF wrote: "[Low Earth orbit satellites] disproportionately affect science programs that require twilight observations, such as searches for Earth-threatening asteroids and comets, outer Solar System objects, and visible-light counterparts of fleeting gravitational-wave sources."

We're in a new era in terms of connectivity, and the advancement in technology is undeniably impressive. Hopefully, it doesn't come at the price of losing valuable data about the cosmos or star gazing.

Comments / 132

David Steele
4d ago

This article is just silly. The International Space Station is about 35,000 sq ft, more than 50 times larger than this satellite. Also in low earth orbit, it passes by everyone about every 90 minutes and most people don't even notice it. Being visible only at dawn and dusk, it quickly moves out of view. Just another article to try an cause alarm and get views.

Reply(12)
42
Tina Phipps
4d ago

Light bright.. Little bright light.. The first light I see tonight.. I wish I may.. I wish I might.. Have Great TV reception tonight! Lol. 😆

Reply(8)
18
FU BAR
4d ago

You would think that if we have the foresight enough to limit the size of a storage shed via HOA rules, these organizations and agencies would considered a size limit on satellites 🤯

Reply(6)
11
Related
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
MILITARY
The Hill

Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program

Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Vice

Astronomers Are Freaking Out Over Bizarre Rectangle-Shaped Rings in Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the eight months since the James Webb Space Telescope launched on its mission to explore the earliest formations of our universe, it’s sent back mind-blowing photographs of mysterious structures, ancient galaxies and dying stars. The JWST has 100 times the observational power of Hubble, and sometimes the images it captures outpace even our own understanding of space.
ASTRONOMY
MSNBC

Fmr. astronaut Mike Massiminio: NASA is treating Artemis I ‘like it’s a crewed launch’

Mike Massiminio, a former astronaut, space advisor at the Intrepid Museum, and professor of engineering at Columbia University joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how NASA is approaching its second attempt at launching Artemis I after the first attempt was called off due to issues with a temperature sensor. “They're treating this like it's a crewed launch,” says Massiminio. “They need to be successful here in order to put a crew on board on the next couple of flights.” He adds that for the next mission, the “spacecraft will have people on board to go around the moon.” For the third, NASA is aiming to land near the moon’s south pole, “and the reason that it's interesting to go near that pole is that there's water there.”Sept. 2, 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Space Technology#Rocket#Ast Spacemobile#Space Com#Starlink#Falcon 9#A Shortfall Of Gravitas#Bluewalker 3
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology

Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Vice

NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
117K+
Followers
11K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy