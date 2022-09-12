ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rays visit the Blue Jays to open 5-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Tampa Bay Rays (78-60, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (78-61, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Cooper Criswell (0-0); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-5, 5.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays start a five-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Toronto has a 38-29 record in home games and a 78-61 record overall. The Blue Jays are 59-30 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tampa Bay has a 78-60 record overall and a 31-36 record on the road. The Rays have a 51-25 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Monday for the 11th time this season. The Rays lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 31 doubles and 27 home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 22-for-44 with six doubles, a triple and six home runs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 32 doubles and eight home runs for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 12-for-40 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .285 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rays: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Rays: Brendan McKay: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

