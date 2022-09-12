ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers host the Astros to start 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Houston Astros (90-50, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (53-86, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (14-5, 2.64 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 161 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4, 4.13 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -208, Tigers +174; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers open a three-game series at home against the Houston Astros on Monday.

Detroit has a 28-40 record at home and a 53-86 record overall. The Tigers have a 28-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Houston has a 90-50 record overall and a 43-28 record on the road. Astros hitters have a collective .419 slugging percentage to rank seventh in MLB.

The teams play Monday for the fifth time this season. The Astros are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 25 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 55 RBI for the Tigers. Eric Haase is 10-for-28 with four doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 32 home runs while slugging .590. Kyle Tucker is 9-for-39 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-6, .246 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Astros: 7-3, .240 batting average, 2.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Miguel Cabrera: 10-Day IL (biceps), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (calf), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Clement scores from 2nd on wild pitch, Guardians top Twins

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-runner Ernie Clement raced home from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run and the AL-Central leading Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in the opener of a crucial five-game series. Clement ran for Josh Naylor, who led off the eighth with a single and took second on Oscar Gonzalez’s single. Jhoan Duran’s 2-1 pitch to Andrés Giménez bounced in front of catcher Gary Sánchez and went back to the screen on the fly. Sánchez couldn’t find the ball initially and Clement rounded third and slid headfirst, beating Sánchez’s throw. Trevor Stephan (6-4) while Emmanuel Clase gave up an infield hit in the ninth, but got Gilberto Celestino on a groundout for his 36th save.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Tigers play the White Sox leading series 1-0

Chicago White Sox (74-71, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (54-89, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (7-8, 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -155, Tigers +132; over/under...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
The Associated Press

Blue Jays meet the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (75-68, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (82-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-6, 5.01 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -164, Orioles +138; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarik Skubal
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Michael Brantley
Person
Kyle Funkhouser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Tigers#Rbi
The Associated Press

Brewers rally from five runs down to beat Yankees 7-6

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell is delivering a flair for the dramatic early in his major league career. Mitchell hit a two-out RBI single in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees 7-6 on Friday night. Mitchell is batting just .182 since making his debut in late August, but he frequently has delivered in clutch situations such as this one. “Those types of moments are things you’ve been working for your whole entire life as a kid,” Mitchell said. “I’m just thankful to be in that moment and have that opportunity to help the team.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Trout homers for 8th time in 10 games, Angels beat M's 8-7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout homered for the eighth time in 10 games and the Los Angeles Angels tripped up the Seattle Mariners’ AL wild-card run with an 8-7 victory Friday night that ended a four-game losing streak. Trout homered in seven straight games, one shy of the big league record, before failing to hit one Tuesday and Wednesday at Cleveland. He put the Angels ahead 5-3 when he led off the fifth with his 36th home run of the season, tying an Angel Stadium record by homering in a fifth straight home game. Seattle (80-63) dropped a game behind Toronto (82-63) for the top AL wild card and remained a half-game in front of Tampa Bay (80-64), which is in the third and last wild-card spot. “We have 19 (games to go) and you’re not going to win every one,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “We’re better than what we played tonight, we know that. But we did do a lot of good things offensively and we will continue to do that in this series.”
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Drury hits 2 HRs, Snell goes 7, Padres topple Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego’s blockbuster deal for Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the trade deadline garnered so much attention that the addition of Brandon Drury was barely noticed. Turns out it was a pretty important acquisition. Drury hit a pair of homers, Blake Snell threw a season-high seven innings and the Padres cruised to a 12-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. San Diego stayed 1 1/2 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final NL wild card playoff spot. The Brewers rallied to beat the Yankees 7-6 earlier Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
524K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy