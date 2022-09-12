Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy’ follows the story of two girls, Rose and Lissa, who come from different strata of society but share a close friendship. As trouble increases for them from all ends, they have to rely on each other for support and protection, as everyone else around them seems motivated by their own agenda. The girls uncover secret things about their world which change their perception of the world they’d been living in until now. Over the course of the first four episodes, ‘Vampire Academy’ gives us a fair sense of everyone’s ideologies and intentions, setting the stage for the conflict that will decide the fate of its protagonists. Here we take a look at the events that have transpired and what they mean for the future of the show. SPOILERS AHEAD.

