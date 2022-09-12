ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

elonphoenix.com

Women's Tennis Set To Host Elon Fall Invitational

ELON, N.C. — The Elon women's tennis team will open its fall season Friday when it hosts the Elon Fall Invitational at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The three-day tournament marks the first of two that the Phoenix will host on campus this fall. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Friday's action starts...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Women’s Golf Wins William & Mary Fall Invitational

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Elon University women's golf team won the William & Mary Fall Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 13, while five Phoenix players placed in the top 20 of the individual standings. William & Mary hosted the event at the par-72, 6,167-yard Kingsmill Resort River Course. The Phoenix...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Elon To Host Gardner-Webb Saturday For Home Opener

ELON (1-1, 0-0 CAA) vs. GARDNER-WEBB (1-1, 0-0 BIG SOUTH) Date | Time Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. ET. Location | Stadium Elon, N.C. | Rhodes Stadium (11,250) Series Record Elon leads, 21-11 (Most Recent Meeting, 42-20 Gardner-Webb, 2/27/21) Video FloFootball/My48 -- Taylor Durham (pbp), Mark Covert (analysis),...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Jeannie-Hairston Eason To Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame Saturday

Elon, N.C. – As part of the 2022 Elon Sports Hall of Fame enshrinement, basketball and volleyball alumna Jeannie Hairston-Eason '82 will be a member of the four-person class. She will be inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Ali Ford '13 (basketball/softball), Tony Pigott (baseball) and Cameron Silverman '14 (tennis).
ELON, NC

