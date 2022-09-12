ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTNV

Life is Beautiful Fest to bring added traffic to Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's September and time for the Life is Beautiful Music festival to take over downtown Las Vegas. The popular three-day festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. The festival is known to shut down traffic for a large portion of the downtown area, taking...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Firefighters conduct swift water rescues near State Route 169

MOAPA VALLEY, Nev. (KTNV) — On Wednesday, at approximately 1:26 a.m., the Moapa Valley Fire District received reports of two incidents where people were trapped in their vehicles in flood waters. Arriving crews found a semi-truck that was stuck in flood water near State Route 168 at the Overton...
MOAPA VALLEY, NV
KTNV

RTC: Police activity closes down parts of Rochelle Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has been reported on Rochelle Avenue, near the Las Vegas Strip between Lindell Road and Decatur Boulevard, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. Rochelle Avenue will remain closed between Lindell Road and Decatur Boulevard until the police presence has cleared. Drivers are encouraged...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Community Policy