doniphanherald.com
Edgar quilting group celebrates 15 years, 700 quilts
EDGAR — For 15 years, the Comforters Quilting Group has provided a sense of family for its participants as well as made quilts to donate to area causes and organizations. Group members honored that anniversary, as well as the completion of the 700th quilt earlier in the year, during their gathering Thursday.
doniphanherald.com
One person killed in skydiving accident at Crete airport
One person was killed Thursday afternoon when a pair of skydivers conducting a tandem jump crashed to the ground at the Crete Airport. In a news release, Crete Police Lt. Gary Young said witnesses reported that the skydivers exited an aircraft operated by Skydive Atlas and their parachute fully deployed. "For unknown reasons, the pair did not sufficiently slow their descent as they approached the ground," Young said.
doniphanherald.com
New Grand Island Conestoga Mall managers plan $150 million development
GRAND ISLAND — Big changes are being planned for Grand Island's Conestoga Mall. The City Council on Tuesday approved referring a blighted and substandard study to the Regional Planning Commission for the 78-acre site located off U.S. 281. The request was made by Omaha-based Woodsonia, which is managing the...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska state trooper finds 10 lbs. of meth in car near York
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper arrested an Illinois woman after the trooper found 10 pounds of methamphetamine at an Interstate 80 rest area. Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the patrol said, a trooper smelled marijuana when talking to the driver of a Hyundai Accent who was stopped at the eastbound I-80 rest area near York.
doniphanherald.com
Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash south of Hastings
A celebration of life will be held this weekend for a motorcyclist who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Hastings. Riley A. Sears, 38, of Hastings, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Sunday evening crash, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads B and 312 just northwest of the village of Glenvil.
News Channel Nebraska
Two dead, four others injured in crash near Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, NE — Authorities are releasing more details about a crash that killed two people near Grand Island. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were dispatched to US Highway 30 about a half-mile east of Gunbarrel Road at 6:50 Sunday night. A news release says 18-year-old Brady Buechter of Belgrade and 39-year-old Dustin Geier of Columbus died at the scene. Four other people were transported to a Grand Island hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NebraskaTV
Missing woman last seen in Grand Island 9-7-2022
The St. Paul Police Department is currently investigating the whereabouts of Samantha Schultz who was reported missing by her family. She was last seen the night of Sept. 7th. She is a white female, 28 years old, 5'2" and 145 lbs. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please...
NebraskaTV
Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
