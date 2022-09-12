ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closter, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

These are the top burger chains in NJ

It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
RUMSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey woman sets pizza world record

If you’re thinking that she set the record for eating pizza, you’d be wrong. Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth just set the Guinness World Record for accumulating pizza-related items. Yes, that is a category. Her new record is 669 items as recognized by Guinness. In the entry about her,...
KENILWORTH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach

TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations

Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
PARAMUS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Closter, NJ
City
Ridgewood, NJ
City
Palisades Park, NJ
City
River Edge, NJ
City
Englewood, NJ
City
Fort Lee, NJ
Marilyn Johnson

Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJ

Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet, a family-friendly restaurant presenting phenomenal value for seafood, hibachi, American, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine lovers, has opened their first New Jersey location at 240 Route 10 West in East Hanover, NJ. The expansive, 10,000-square-foot new restaurant will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and a variety of area VIPs on Monday, September 26th at 4:30 p.m.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fried Chicken Restaurant#Food Drink#Nj#Korean
boozyburbs.com

Conveyor Belt Sushi is Coming to East Rutherford

Kaiten Zushi is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. Presumably it will be served on a conveyor belt, as kaiten means exactly that. It’s expected to open sometime in the spring of 2023. The store will be located on Court A, Level 3.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
therealdeal.com

Longpoint buys Passaic County warehouses for $18.5M

After a pair of large acquisitions in Los Angeles and South Florida, Longpoint Realty Partners is further cementing its holdings in North Jersey’s hot industrial market. The Boston-based private equity firm bought a pair of warehouses that combine for just under 100,000 square feet in Clifton, New Jersey, from Kessler-Schwartz Associates for $18.5 million, records show.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Irish Pub Re-Opening After Renovations in Clifton

Closed for renovations since August 28th, The Shannon Rose in Clifton has re-opened it’s doors. After fifteen years, ownership felt it was time for a refresh, including a new look for the Irish family restaurant. Located at the Clifton Commons shopping center, it “combines Irish roots with a commitment to serving the local community”.
CLIFTON, NJ
PIX11

10 places to go apple picking around NY, NJ in the fall

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fall is here and that means apples are ready for picking. Here are some of the best places to go and pick apples: New York: Apple Dave’s Orchards – Expect macintosh, cortland, empire, honeycrisp and jonamac in September at this Warwick orchard. Come October, the orchard will have jonagold, fuji, gala, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
rew-online.com

Ariel Oversees Sale of Staten Island Shopping Center

Ariel Property Advisors has been retained exclusively to market for sale West Shore Plaza, a 255,000 SF retail shopping center situated on 17.86 acres at 1745 South. Avenue, just off the West Shore Expressway in Staten Island. An Ariel team comprised of Sean R. Kelly, Partner, Victor Sozio, Founding Partner,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
wrnjradio.com

Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Tickets for PICK 10 jackpot sold in Brooklyn, on Long Island

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winning tickets for Saturday’s $500,000 PICK 10 jackpot were sold in Brooklyn and on Long Island, state lottery officials said Monday. The lucky tickets were sold at Tang’s Amber Mini Market on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn and Lakeville Stationery on Lakeville Road in North New Hyde Park, officials said. To win […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Viral Video Shows Paterson Fire Trucks Colliding

A social media video shows a collision of two Paterson fire engines that sent eight of the Silk City's bravest to the hospital. An engine headed west on Broadway begins making a left onto Straight Street when the cab is bashed by a southbound truck around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in the video posted by @glow2worm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy