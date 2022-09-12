Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkNew York City, NY
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkArcade, NY
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
These are the top burger chains in NJ
It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
New Jersey woman sets pizza world record
If you’re thinking that she set the record for eating pizza, you’d be wrong. Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth just set the Guinness World Record for accumulating pizza-related items. Yes, that is a category. Her new record is 669 items as recognized by Guinness. In the entry about her,...
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach
TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations
Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
NJ stores that might be the Two Guys, Korvettes of our generation
I remember how I felt when the next to last K-Mart in New Jersey was closing down. It was the one at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza. But that’s how you’d locate it if you’d never been there. For those of us who had known it for decades since our childhood, it was the one across St. Georges Avenue from Buxton’s and from Bradlees.
Get Ready For A Delicious New Lobster Roll Restaurant In New Jersey
Seafood is a must-have when you live near the Jersey Shore, there are just so many options!. Stuffed flounder, crab legs, lobster, shrimp, fried shrimp, striper, tuna steaks, Mahi Mahi, calamari, the list could go on and on. Personally, I only get seafood when I'm out for dinner because my...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closings: These 3 N.J. locations will shutter
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close about 150 stores earlier this month. The home goods retailer released a list on Sept. 15 with 56 locations set to shutter by the end of 2022. Three New Jersey stores made the list:. Flanders at 30 International Dr. Manalapan at 13...
Marilyn Johnson
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJ
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet, a family-friendly restaurant presenting phenomenal value for seafood, hibachi, American, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine lovers, has opened their first New Jersey location at 240 Route 10 West in East Hanover, NJ. The expansive, 10,000-square-foot new restaurant will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and a variety of area VIPs on Monday, September 26th at 4:30 p.m.
boozyburbs.com
Conveyor Belt Sushi is Coming to East Rutherford
Kaiten Zushi is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. Presumably it will be served on a conveyor belt, as kaiten means exactly that. It’s expected to open sometime in the spring of 2023. The store will be located on Court A, Level 3.
therealdeal.com
Longpoint buys Passaic County warehouses for $18.5M
After a pair of large acquisitions in Los Angeles and South Florida, Longpoint Realty Partners is further cementing its holdings in North Jersey’s hot industrial market. The Boston-based private equity firm bought a pair of warehouses that combine for just under 100,000 square feet in Clifton, New Jersey, from Kessler-Schwartz Associates for $18.5 million, records show.
boozyburbs.com
Irish Pub Re-Opening After Renovations in Clifton
Closed for renovations since August 28th, The Shannon Rose in Clifton has re-opened it’s doors. After fifteen years, ownership felt it was time for a refresh, including a new look for the Irish family restaurant. Located at the Clifton Commons shopping center, it “combines Irish roots with a commitment to serving the local community”.
PIX11
10 places to go apple picking around NY, NJ in the fall
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fall is here and that means apples are ready for picking. Here are some of the best places to go and pick apples: New York: Apple Dave’s Orchards – Expect macintosh, cortland, empire, honeycrisp and jonamac in September at this Warwick orchard. Come October, the orchard will have jonagold, fuji, gala, […]
Travel Maven
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
Restaurateur Brings New Life To Old Ringwood Restaurant
A local restaurateur has sold his own eatery to bring new life to an old bar and grill in Ringwood, as first reported by NorthJersey.com. Shil "Sam" Patel — who sold Cupsaw Market — is reviving Sam's Bar & Grill, which has been closed since 2018. Located at...
rew-online.com
Ariel Oversees Sale of Staten Island Shopping Center
Ariel Property Advisors has been retained exclusively to market for sale West Shore Plaza, a 255,000 SF retail shopping center situated on 17.86 acres at 1745 South. Avenue, just off the West Shore Expressway in Staten Island. An Ariel team comprised of Sean R. Kelly, Partner, Victor Sozio, Founding Partner,...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
N.J. motorcycle rider dies at Pa. hospital after crash, official says
A 74-year-old motorcycle rider from Hunterdon County died late Saturday afternoon at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill after a crash hours earlier in the New Jersey county’s Alexandria Township, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Daniel A. Dean, of the Whitehouse Station section of Readington Township, was...
PIX11
Tickets for PICK 10 jackpot sold in Brooklyn, on Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winning tickets for Saturday’s $500,000 PICK 10 jackpot were sold in Brooklyn and on Long Island, state lottery officials said Monday. The lucky tickets were sold at Tang’s Amber Mini Market on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn and Lakeville Stationery on Lakeville Road in North New Hyde Park, officials said. To win […]
Viral Video Shows Paterson Fire Trucks Colliding
A social media video shows a collision of two Paterson fire engines that sent eight of the Silk City's bravest to the hospital. An engine headed west on Broadway begins making a left onto Straight Street when the cab is bashed by a southbound truck around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in the video posted by @glow2worm.
NYPD touts arrest of boy with gun on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD promoted the arrest of a 15-year-old boy after a gun allegedly was fired on Staten Island. Field Intelligence and Public Safety officers are credited with the arrest in a post on the 120th Precinct Twitter feed. The post indicates that shots were fired in...
