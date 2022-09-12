1 male dead after shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – A male is dead following an overnight shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched at around 12:40 a.m. to the intersection of E. 18th street and N. Dequincy Street on a report of a person shot. Upon, arrival they found a male in the street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The male was pronounced dead on scene, according to IMPD.

He was later identified as Paul M. Wade, 34.

