1 male dead after shooting on east side

By Justin Powell
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – A male is dead following an overnight shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched at around 12:40 a.m. to the intersection of E. 18th street and N. Dequincy Street on a report of a person shot. Upon, arrival they found a male in the street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The male was pronounced dead on scene, according to IMPD.

He was later identified as Paul M. Wade, 34.

