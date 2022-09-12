ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Los Angeles girl dead, another hospitalized, after suspected fentanyl overdose at Hollywood high school

A 15-year-old Los Angeles high school student has died and another was hospitalized Tuesday night after they overdosed on pills investigators believe were laced with fentanyl. Parents of two 15-year-old girls became worried when their children didn’t return home from Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood and they were reported missing, Fox Los Angeles reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxwilmington.com

Judge reduces sentence of man involved in Whitmer kidnapping plot

A federal judge reduced the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty to participating in a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, after his testimony assisted in the conviction of the ringleaders last month. Ty Garbin, 26, was resentenced Friday to 30 months in prison, down...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy