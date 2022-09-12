Read full article on original website
Related
foxwilmington.com
Oklahoma Toddler Found Dead Less Than 12 Hours After Being Reported Missing: Officials
An Oklahoma toddler was found dead less than a day after he escaped his home in the middle of the night, according to officials. Two-year-old Ares Muse was reported to have left his home between 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Monday, September 12, according to local reports. An Ashanti...
foxwilmington.com
Los Angeles girl dead, another hospitalized, after suspected fentanyl overdose at Hollywood high school
A 15-year-old Los Angeles high school student has died and another was hospitalized Tuesday night after they overdosed on pills investigators believe were laced with fentanyl. Parents of two 15-year-old girls became worried when their children didn’t return home from Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood and they were reported missing, Fox Los Angeles reported.
foxwilmington.com
Judge reduces sentence of man involved in Whitmer kidnapping plot
A federal judge reduced the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty to participating in a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, after his testimony assisted in the conviction of the ringleaders last month. Ty Garbin, 26, was resentenced Friday to 30 months in prison, down...
foxwilmington.com
Gov. Cooper calls on the N.C. General Assembly to waive state income taxes on student loan forgiveness
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Office of Governor Roy Cooper announced Sept. 14 that the governor has called upon the North Carolina General Assembly to waive the state income taxes on forgiven student loans. Per the release, the request stems from past legislation that waived income taxes on forgiven...
Comments / 0