Apple Insider
First iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown reveals internal redesigns
— A first teardown of the new iPhone 14 Pro Max shows a redesignedFace ID sensor, plus larger camera system, and a new heat sink.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Series 8 & SE review roundup: Few reasons to upgrade
— Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE reviews are in, and while the new Crash Detection and temperature sensing features are useful, most say upgrades aren't necessary unless buyers are coming from very old models.
Apple Insider
Adobe buys XD rival Figma for $20 billion
— Digital UI and UX design firm Figma is being acquired by Adobe, which has competed in the same space with its Adobe XD software.
Apple Insider
iOS 16 adoption slightly ahead of iOS 15 after 24 hours
Early adoption rates for iOS 16 have been revealed in a new report, with the new update slightly ahead of iOS 15 after 24 hours. After 24 hours upon release on September 12, iOS 16 has been downloaded by 6.71% of users so far, according to Mixpanel. This is an increase over iOS 15 at 6.48% by the first day. However, iOS 14 numbers beat both of them with 9.22% of users downloading it on day one.
Apple Insider
All the changes & new features in Apple's iOS 16.1 beta
This initial developer beta arrived a mere two days after iOS 16 was fully released. Thus far only the developer beta has been released while a public beta will follow. These point updates usually refine many of the flagship features that debuted in the major update and that is the case here with improvements to the Lock Screen, Matter, and more.
Apple Insider
Apple's homepage is experiencing partial outages
— Apple's website is currently experiencing issues and partial outages, causing the site to load incorrectly for many users. On...
Apple Insider
How to sync multiple Apple Watches to one iPhone
— If you just bought a newApple Watch, you don't have to ditch your old one, because Apple makes it easy to use two or more with your iPhone. Here's how.
Apple Insider
iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, tvOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1 developer betas now available
— Apple has resumed the beta cycle withiOS 16.1, tvOS 16.1, and watchOS 9.1 joining iPadOS 16.1 on the latest developer testing release.
Apple Insider
Original iPhone stars in Stephen King's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone'
— Netflix released a trailer for "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" and it modifies the timeline of the original story so the main characters each have an originaliPhone.
Apple Insider
Update to iOS 16.0.1 on your new iPhone 14 before you do anything else
— The version of iOS 16 that comes preinstalled on the newiPhone 14 range includes a bug that affects activation, and shows up as problems with Messages and FaceTime.
Apple Insider
Photographer Austin Mann puts the iPhone 14 Pro through its paces
As is tradition, travel photographer Austin Mann has provided a first look at what the iPhone 14 Pro can do in the hands of a skilled photographer. This year, Mann has headed to the Scottish Highlands to test out the cameras in the new iPhone 14 Pro, showing off the results on his blog.
Apple Insider
Apple Stores start selling new iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, and more
— TheiPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE ranges are available to buy in Apple Stores worldwide — and Apple has spotlighted the first customers.
Apple Insider
Tim Cook visits Fifth Avenue Store for launch of iPhone 14
— Apple CEOTim Cook has travelled to New York City to attend the first day's sales of the new iPhone 14 range at the prestigious Fifth Avenue store.
Apple Insider
Apple will switch more iPhone 14 Pro screen orders to Samsung
Samsung has been making LTPO OLED displays since the iPhone 13 Pro, but Apple has tried to expand to using multiple firms. However, BOE has long had problems with quality, and although LG Display won orders for the iPhone 14 Pro, seemingly all of Samsung's rivals are having difficulties. According...
Apple Insider
How to move your data to a new iPhone 14
— If you're moving from an old iPhone to a newiPhone 14, there are steps you need to take to make sure all of your data comes with you. Here's how to get it done.
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ didn't seriously consider deal to stream LIV Golf events
— LIV Golf will not be added to theApple TV+ line up of live sports, after the streamer passed on an offer.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Pro review roundup: Pro is the way to go
The first reviews for Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, lineup are here, and they heavily favor the pro lineup with its camera and display changes. Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup on September 7 during its Far Out event. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max ship to customers on Friday, September 16.
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Sept. 16: 32% off iPad Air 4, Apple Leather AirTag Key Ring for $22, $400 off 14-inch MacBook Pro, more
— Friday's bestdeals include $99 for AirPods 2, 27% off a 30W USB-C Apple charger, Beats Solo 3 for $135, and much more.
Apple Insider
Apple's loaded MacBook Air (M2, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD) now $100 off, plus $40 off AppleCare
— Apple's hard-to-findM2 MacBook Air with 24GB of memory and a spacious 1TB SSD is discounted exclusively for AppleInsider readers, with a $100 markdown on the system itself and $40 off optional AppleCare.
