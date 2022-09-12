ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret Chicago

Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 Amazing Events In Chicago

September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage.   With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a change to enjoy lots of beer for a two-week period of time. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago!  Located at the heart of Fulton Market, the Publican’s modern beer hall is getting a makeover, turning it into a space to honor the Bavarian tradition. With two events falling on Sunday, September 18 and again on October 2nd, the bar’s annual Oktoberfest celebration includes four courses of hearty meals by Chef Paul Kahan, a nine-time James Beard Award-winning and One Off Hospitality executive chef, and plenty of beer too! With two seatings per night at 4:30 and 7:30 PM, reservations and tickets ($120) can be purchased here.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, IL
Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
State
Indiana State
City
Lansing, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Date set for Chicago Whole Foods Market closure

Whole Foods Market announced months ago that its store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood would shut its doors, but the exact date of the closure wasn’t known until now. The Whole Foods Market store at 832 W. 63rd St., is scheduled to close on Nov. 13, local publication Block Club Chicago reported Wednesday. Employees began receiving 60-day notices Tuesday and were told that they could “transfer to other (Whole Foods Market) locations in Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
CHICAGO, IL
travelawaits.com

9 Amazing Experiences In Scenic Michigan City, Indiana

With miles of pristine beaches and towering sand dunes, Michigan City, Indiana, is flush with coastal charm. Add to those natural wonders a fascinating maritime history, a rich cultural arts scene, and a diverse ecosystem, and you find a premium vacation destination infused with Hoosier friendliness. Michigan City, located in...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Roseland Theater#Theaters#Performance Info#Pizzeria#Alcoholic Beverages#Movie Theater#Times#The Kalsfat Brothers
wdbr.com

He lives in a hellhole highrise

He now says “The Purge” is alive and well in Chicago – referring to a movie thriller in which – for one day a year – it’s okay for anybody to kill anybody else. And now, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), is a part-time resident of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
southernfoodways.org

Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue

In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration. In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy producer Courtney DeLong dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Sports Fans Fearful Of Fake And Aggressive Parking Attendants

Attending a professional sporting event should be fun and memorable even if you're team doesn't pull off a victory. For some fans, it might be their only opportunity to watch their favorite athletes perform in person. Whether a first-timer or someone who goes to games all the time, the last thing a fan wants to deal with is being mistreated.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Music
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

While there is no doubt that fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits is extremely important, enjoying some comfort food from time to time it's just as important. After all, it's all about balance. If you eat a healthy, whole foods diet most of the time and only eat highly processed food occasionally, it's perfectly ok for healthy adults. It really comes down to how often you choose to indulge in this kind of food. And if you love to share a pizza with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing pizza spots in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
oakpark.com

Please prohibit overnight gas stations

This letter is on behalf of 151 neighbors and residents of Oak Park whose names are attached below. We urge you to prohibit the overnight operation of gas stations in Oak Park to reduce the opportunity for violent criminal activity in our community. We appreciate the time and attention that you have given to the safety of Oak Park residents. We especially want to thank you for taking the affirmative step of moving forward to create a barrier to limit the use of the Taylor Avenue driveway at the BP station at Taylor and Chicago. We believe that this will be an effective start in addressing both traffic and safety issues.
OAK PARK, IL
panoramanow.com

Hobart Humane Society Brings Live Puppies on Facebook LIVE Show

Believe it or not, but the Hobart Humane Society is a busy place with lots of activities and events. On the PanoramaNOW FACBOOK LIVE show, on Thursday, Sept. 16th at 7pm, you will see a few puppies and cats available for adoption!. You will also learn about their Pet Adoption...
HOBART, IN
CBS Chicago

Rev. Jesse Jackson released from Shirley Ryan Ability Lab

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Reverend Jesse Jackson is now out of a rehab facility today.Rainbow PUSH said the civil rights leader was undergoing extensive physical therapy. It was back in August when Jackson battled COVID and was transferred from Northwestern hospital to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab."Rev. Jackson participated in several weeks of intensive physical, occupational and speech therapy at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab," said attending physician Dr. Leslie Rydber. "Clinical interventions focused on treating symptoms of his Parkinson's disease to maintain his mobility and participation in activities of daily life. Each day, I was inspired by his commitment and hard work."
CHICAGO, IL
nomadlawyer.org

Gary: 7 Best Places To Visit In Gary, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit in Gary, Indiana. Gary, Indiana is home to a number of film and television productions. In the early 2000s, the city attracted a surge of Hollywood filmmakers. A Nightmare on Elm Street was filmed in Gary, as were scenes from Transformers: Dark of the Moon.
GARY, IN
conceptcarz.com

Mecum Gone Farmin' Presents: The George & June Schaaf Tractor & Truck Museum Auction in Frankfort, Illinois

Tractors, Trucks, Road Art, Toys and Dolls to be Auctioned Live September 30-October 1. Walworth, WI –– Vintage tractor collectors are counting down the hours in great anticipation of the historic offering of The George & June Schaaf Tractor & Truck Museum slated for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 on-site at the museum in Frankfort, Illinois. With just a few weeks remaining before the 70 vintage tractors and trucks, 400 Road Art & Relics and 1,000 Toys and Dolls cross the auction block at no reserve, both the Mecum team and eager bidders everywhere are gearing up for the sale of this exceptional private collection containing some of the most unique and rare prairie tractors available anywhere.
FRANKFORT, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy