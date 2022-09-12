ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 42

Mark Dolan
4d ago

Poor continuity in writing. Even though it’s a soap opera, a little realistic telling should be in order regarding his gunshot wounds. Bradley Bell needs assistance in having someone else take over as head-writer.

Reply
16
James Taylor
4d ago

Come on people this is a soap opera and not real life! if you believe everything you see on these then you need help!

Reply(1)
18
AP_001913.7312521f6a76479f8e288dff47dbce73.2319
4d ago

I agree it’s soap opera land boys and girls….I noticed a few things about the whole Finn in bed thing too… but smiled…his monitor always showed a heart rate when he got out of bed while trying to escalate Sheila….the last time she drugged him he was out cold one minute and on a plain with bill the next….,.I have bigger issues with this soap than the background stuff….right now the storylines sucks….for goodness sake make Taylor go away….ridge needs to grow a pair and make up his freaking mind already…if they put Bill and Brooke together again? Oh hell no.

Reply
8
Related
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Throws Gasoline and a Lit Match On Her Cease-Fire With Hope

We thought that their days of feuding were behind them. Silly us. The Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t just set the stage for another round of Brooke vs. Taylor, it’s laid the groundwork for a major return to Steffy and Hope’s age-old feud, too. For the most part in recent years, the stepsisters have maintained a civil relationship, at least when Liam wasn’t flip-flopping and Deacon wasn’t being lumped into the same villainous category as Sheila. (The guy’s no saint, but c’mon… )
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea

Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
The List

Is Mishael Morgan Really Leaving The Young And The Restless?

Mishael Morgan has become a staple of "The Young and the Restless" since first joining the soap as Hilary Curtis in 2013. She gained critical acclaim in the role of Hilary, earning herself two Daytime Emmy Award nominations (via Daytime Confidential). Unfortunately, the Hilary character was abruptly killed off in 2018, marking the end of Morgan's stellar run on "Y&R" (via Soaps In Depth). However, once a new regime took over the series, Morgan found her way back to Genoa City. This time, she stepped into the role of Amanda Sinclair, the identical twin sister of Hilary (via CBS).
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby & [SPOILER] Split As She Accuses Him Of Leading Her On

Jason Alabaster opened up to Gabby Windey about not being ready to propose on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette. Jason came to the realization after his hometown date last week. This week, he and Gabby had a blast on their low-key fantasy suite date, and she even admitted that she was falling in love with him. However, over dinner, Jason knew he had to be “transparent and honest” and let Gabby know how he was truly feeling.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals His 10-Year-Old Granddaughter’s Incredible Talent — One Look, and ‘Wow!’

No kidding — the youngster is good. Like, really good!. Any grandparents reading this… Any parents… Anyone who loves a kid, period, will understand the urge the show off how amazing the kid in question is. But when Eric Braeden did so on August 20, he wasn’t just playing the role of proud grandpa. The moppet whose praises he was singing is actually blessed with mad skills.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Want To Give Ridge A Dose Of Self-Awareness

"The Bold and the Beautiful" power couple Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have broken up and gotten back together so many times that no one can keep count of all the times they've gone back and forth. But despite all of the turbulent times that they've gone though, Ridge still has a lot of love for his on-again, off-again wife, despite the fact that her other ex, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), is in her life as well.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Nicholas Alexander Chavez Reveals How He’s Doing as Spencer’s Plunged Into Hell

His character may be down and out but the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor is living the high life. To say that Spencer is having a tough time of things as of late in Port Charles is putting it mildly. The guy not only let go of the girl he really cares about, he found out his father had sex with the girl he used to care about and now he’s heading back to prison for breaking out when he was incarcerated, to which he fessed up to while trying to prove Trina’s innocence — all because his ex Esme framed her. Do you see what we mean?!
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy