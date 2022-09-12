ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MO

St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after 2-vehicle crash

CASS COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge passenger vehicle driven by Righi A. Elghussian, 75, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on MO 58 at the MO 291 South Junction. The driver failed...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County Wednesday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway T near Rosette Road around 8:30 p.m. Troopers said Nafis K. Lymon, 28, of St. Robert, Missouri, was hit by a pickup truck driven by Sean The post Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KTTS

Police Identify Driver Killed In Crash On I-44

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the driver of a pickup who died in a crash Thursday on I-44. Police say Michael Brandon Smith, 30, from Nixa lost control of his pickup on westbound I-44 at the 78.2 mile marker. He changed lanes and pulled in front of...
mykdkd.com

Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder

Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
myozarksonline.com

Wrong way driver killed on I-44

A wrong-way driver in the westbound lanes of I-44 Tuesday afternoon at the 202-mile marker, six miles west of Cuba, was killed when his 1998 Volvo V70 collided head-on with a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by 43-year-old Amber B. Bowman of Springfield. The highway patrol says 84-year-old Paul Hediger of St. Louis was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes and was killed in the ensuing collision. Bowman was seriously injured and was airlifted by Arch Air Medical Service to Mercy Hospital in Creve Couer.
KTTS

Crash Near Nevada Leaves 3 Dead, 1 In Serious Condition

(KTTS News) — Three people are dead after a crash west of Nevada. The crash happened early Monday morning. The Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Tylar Green from Nevada was driving a pickup and failed to stop for a stop sign at Highway 54 and Highway 43. The pickup hit...
KOLR10 News

3 killed in Vernon Co. pickup and semi-truck crash

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including two teens, were killed in a crash involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer unit in Vernon County early this morning, Sept. 12. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers responded to a 12:12 a.m. incident Monday morning involving a 2013 Ford F-150 with four passengers […]
CJ Coombs

Believe it or not, the St. Francois Mountains are in Missouri and several mountains shape this range

View towards the Saint Francois Mountains of the Missouri Ozarks from the top of Knob Lick Mountain.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a mountain range in southeast Missouri known as the St. Francois Mountains. They're referred to as Precambrian igneous mountains. They climb over the Ozark Plateau. Precambrian dates back to the Earth's early history.
