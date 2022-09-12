Read full article on original website
Missouri man injured after pickup rear-ends grain truck
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 GMC 2500 driven by Steven A. Hardy, 60, New London, was eastbound on U.S. 36 three miles west of Breckenridge. The pickup rear-ended a 2000...
Missouri man dies after 2-vehicle crash
CASS COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge passenger vehicle driven by Righi A. Elghussian, 75, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on MO 58 at the MO 291 South Junction. The driver failed...
FOX4 News Kansas City
75-year-old Kansas City man dies in Cass County crash
A Monday night crash in Cass County left a 75-year-old Kansas City man dead after failing to stop at a stop sign near on Missouri 291.
Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County Wednesday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway T near Rosette Road around 8:30 p.m. Troopers said Nafis K. Lymon, 28, of St. Robert, Missouri, was hit by a pickup truck driven by Sean The post Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KTTS
Police Identify Driver Killed In Crash On I-44
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the driver of a pickup who died in a crash Thursday on I-44. Police say Michael Brandon Smith, 30, from Nixa lost control of his pickup on westbound I-44 at the 78.2 mile marker. He changed lanes and pulled in front of...
Missouri woman, her mother killed after crash into bluff
GASCONADE COUNTY—Two Missouri women died in an accident just before 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Buick LeSabre driven by Cynthia R. Wolf, 61, Gasconade, was eastbound on MO 100 at MO 19. The driver failed to stop for a stop sign....
Car trouble leads Missouri man to $100,000 lottery prize
A Missouri man said car trouble led to his making a stop at which he bought a lottery ticket and won $100,000.
Two survive train-car collision in downtown St. Joseph
A driver and passenger are fortunate to have walked away from an accident in downtown St. Joseph after a train ran into their car, stuck on the tracks on Francis Street. The St. Joseph Police Department reports the two remarkably suffered only moderate injuries. Police say the wreck occurred at...
KMBC.com
'It all seems to go in cycles:' Missouri Highway Patrol says of recent crashes in KC area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week has seen a number of crashes, including fatal ones, around the Kansas City metro. "It all seems to go in cycles," said Sgt. Bill Lowe, of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Over the past few weeks, roads and highways seem to be in...
mykdkd.com
Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
KOLR10 News
Missouri mother goes free after daughter’s death
Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of her teenage daughter in Ozark County, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Mo., Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
myozarksonline.com
Wrong way driver killed on I-44
A wrong-way driver in the westbound lanes of I-44 Tuesday afternoon at the 202-mile marker, six miles west of Cuba, was killed when his 1998 Volvo V70 collided head-on with a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by 43-year-old Amber B. Bowman of Springfield. The highway patrol says 84-year-old Paul Hediger of St. Louis was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes and was killed in the ensuing collision. Bowman was seriously injured and was airlifted by Arch Air Medical Service to Mercy Hospital in Creve Couer.
KTTS
Crash Near Nevada Leaves 3 Dead, 1 In Serious Condition
(KTTS News) — Three people are dead after a crash west of Nevada. The crash happened early Monday morning. The Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Tylar Green from Nevada was driving a pickup and failed to stop for a stop sign at Highway 54 and Highway 43. The pickup hit...
3 killed in Vernon Co. pickup and semi-truck crash
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including two teens, were killed in a crash involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer unit in Vernon County early this morning, Sept. 12. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers responded to a 12:12 a.m. incident Monday morning involving a 2013 Ford F-150 with four passengers […]
Update: Wabaunsee Co. manhunt involved attempted kidnapping
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—The search in Wabaunsee County for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Russell County has shifted to Missouri. Through an investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office the location of the suspect in this case has been confirmed to be in Missouri, according to Sheriff Rob Hoskins.
Kansas City father killed in accident at Kansas off-road park
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is dead following an incident at an off-road adventure park in Bourbon County, Kansas.
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
Peculiar, Missouri isn't that peculiar afer all--it just has a unique name
Peculiar, Missouri (Jan. 1942).Vachon, John, 1914-1975, photographer, via picryl.com. The last time I was in Peculiar was when my daughter was playing competitive softball and had a game there. You have to agree that it's an interesting name for small city.
Believe it or not, the St. Francois Mountains are in Missouri and several mountains shape this range
View towards the Saint Francois Mountains of the Missouri Ozarks from the top of Knob Lick Mountain.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a mountain range in southeast Missouri known as the St. Francois Mountains. They're referred to as Precambrian igneous mountains. They climb over the Ozark Plateau. Precambrian dates back to the Earth's early history.
