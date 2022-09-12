Panthers Lose First Regular Season Game to Browns

The Panthers’ regular season didn’t start on the best track.

The Carolina Panthers lost their first regular season game of the 2022 football season after the Cleveland Browns made a field goal attempt in the last seconds of the game.

With a 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Kareem Hunt scored two touchdowns and the Cleveland Browns prevented Baker Mayfield’s chance for retaliation. Rookie Cade York’s 58-yard field goal gave the Panthers only 8 seconds to respond.

The Panthers had earlier scored a 34-yard field goal with 1:13 remaining in the game. Cleveland stepped in at that point to secure the victory.

