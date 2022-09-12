ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Panthers Lose First Regular Season Game to Browns

By TheOlympiaDShow
 5 days ago

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


The Panthers’ regular season didn’t start on the best track.

The Carolina Panthers lost their first regular season game of the 2022 football season after the Cleveland Browns made a field goal attempt in the last seconds of the game.

With a 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Kareem Hunt scored two touchdowns and the Cleveland Browns prevented Baker Mayfield’s chance for retaliation. Rookie Cade York’s 58-yard field goal gave the Panthers only 8 seconds to respond.

The Panthers had earlier scored a 34-yard field goal with 1:13 remaining in the game. Cleveland stepped in at that point to secure the victory.

