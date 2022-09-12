ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's Wordle 450 answer and hint: Monday, September 12

By Kerry Brunskill
 5 days ago

I can offer you all the help you need to make today's Wordle a breeze, and if you'd simply like to skip straight to the answer to the September 12 (450) puzzle then you can do that too. Hoping to find some general advice? No problem. Scroll down and you'll find lots of bite-sized hints, as well as links to our extensive guides.

Nothing pops my Wordle solving ego-balloon quite like being sure I've got the right word and then the game revealing all I've done is eliminate two new letters… and one I already used earlier and somehow forgot about. Oops.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Monday, September 12

Today's word is an informal term for alcohol, one that sometimes—but not always—has a slightly derogatory tinge to it. There are two vowels to find today, although one of them repeats.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

  • A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.
  • A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.
  • The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BON6L_0hrlW18Q00

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 450 answer?

Mondays should always start with a win. The answer to the September 12 (450) Wordle is BOOZE .

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

  • September 11: TIBIA
  • September 10: LOFTY
  • September 9: THEME
  • September 8: CLASS
  • September 7: LEERY
  • September 6: TAUNT
  • September 5: WHOOP
  • September 4: INTER
  • September 3: GULLY
  • September 2: CHARM

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle , as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle , refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures . Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

Comments / 0

