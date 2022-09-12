One person was killed Thursday afternoon when a pair of skydivers conducting a tandem jump crashed to the ground at the Crete Airport. In a news release, Crete Police Lt. Gary Young said witnesses reported that the skydivers exited an aircraft operated by Skydive Atlas and their parachute fully deployed. "For unknown reasons, the pair did not sufficiently slow their descent as they approached the ground," Young said.

CRETE, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO