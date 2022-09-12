Read full article on original website
Why Overwatch 2 shifting to a battle pass system won’t be as bad as people think
In recent years, more games have taken the free-to-play financial model over pay-to-play more than ever before. Included in almost all of these games is some kind of battle pass, a system where players are given the option to purchase a reward track offering more cosmetic items than its free variant.
Are the Modern Warfare 2 beta servers down? Here’s how to check
Nothing’s worse than trying to hop online for some games of Call of Duty with the squad and finding out that there are server problems. Online games are at the mercy of their servers, and Modern Warfare 2 is no different than any other game in 2022. When the servers take a hit and you can’t connect, you can’t play at all, and that means you might have to find something else to do until you can frag out with friends again.
Will CoD Warzone Mobile have controller support?
Activision is bringing its popular battle royale game mode to the small screen with the impending release of Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. Formerly known as Project Aurora, Warzone Mobile will follow up on the success of Activision’s first mobile iteration in the long-running franchise, Call of Duty Mobile.
How to register for the Street Fighter 6 closed beta test
Street Fighter 6 is going hands-on early, with Capcom bringing a closed beta test to players around the world from Oct. 7 to 10. This will be the first chance for players to experience SF6 from home and will include more than seven modes along with eight characters like Luke, Ryu, and the newly returning Ken Masters. A few added bonuses like full character creation and an exclusive title that will be given to players who participate will also be included.
How to earn Stock in Warframe
Alongside a plethora of fresh content like Archon Hunts and a new Syndicate, Warframe Veilbreaker has brought with it a brand new currency called Stock which can be used to purchase various items from Kahl’s Garrison. If you’re interested in getting your hands on the 50th Warframe Styanax, you’ll...
Is Warzone 2 cross-play?
The long wait for a new experience in Call of Duty: Warzone is nearly over. During the Call of Duty: Next live stream event, Activision revealed that Warzone 2.0 is releasing on Nov. 16, just a couple of weeks after Modern Warfare II drops on Oct. 28. The fall and winter of 2022 are looking extremely hype for CoD fans everywhere.
How will the Overwatch 2 battle pass work?
A lot of news dropped about Overwatch 2’s battle pass today after some details about it leaked last week. Players now have more official details about what the Overwatch 2 battle pass will look like and what will be included. The battle pass was explained in detail in a...
How to unlock Kiriko in Overwatch 2
Another new hero is joining the cast of Overwatch 2, this time from an area that fans of the series are well-acquainted with. During the first day of the 2022 Tokyo Game Show, Blizzard surprised fans with the reveal of yet another hero that will be playable when the game officially releases in early access on Oct. 4: Kiriko, who hails from Kanezaka. This Japanese hero—trained alongside Hanzo and Genji—was previously leaked in a post about Overwatch 2’s season one battle pass, though this is the first official confirmation of the hero.
Is Kiriko related to Hanzo and Genji in Overwatch 2?
Earlier today, Kiriko was announced as Overwatch 2’s newest hero. Though fans have mixed feelings about the change to free-to-play structure for the game, which implements unlocking new characters via a battle pass, most players are excited to finally be receiving a new support hero after so long. The...
Is Kiriko a support hero in Overwatch 2?
At this year’s Tokyo Game Show, Blizzard revealed Kiriko, the last new launch hero for Overwatch 2. Kiriko is a fun hero whose abilities allow her to help allies and boost her teammates to victory. Don’t underestimate her damage potential, either. Her kunai blades, which act as her primary damage method, deal increased critical damage when she lands a headshot.
What’s new in Warzone 2? All major differences between Warzone and Warzone 2
After months of rumors, leaks, and speculation, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 was finally revealed to the world at Call of Duty: Next on Sept. 15. While the original focus was on Modern Warfare 2 and its multiplayer component, Warzone 2.0 goes hand-in-hand with the new entry to the franchise and also got a blowout of information and even some live gameplay from the 200 content creators in attendance.
3 diamond-encrusted Twitch drops will be available for Halo Infinite’s Orlando Major
Halo Infinite’s final major LAN tournament before Worlds, HCS Orlando, will begin next Friday, Sept. 23. As with each tournament that has come before it, players who tune in throughout the weekend will be able to get their hands on a variety of free rewards through Twitch drops. And today, what those Twitch drops are this time around was finally revealed.
Can you unlock heroes from previous seasons in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 is officially releasing on Oct. 4 on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch, where players will be able to jump into the action completely for free. Due to this free-to-play model, however, Blizzard is instituting a battle pass system where players will be able to earn new heroes and cosmetics by advancing through both the free and premium tracks of the pass.
How many players can play at once in Warzone Mobile?
Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to mobile. Battle royales have also been successful on mobile platforms, and the Call of Duty franchise already has some experience in the mobile scene. Call of Duty: Mobile has been the franchise’s sole representative on mobile platforms, but that will change with Warzone...
How to pre-order the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally almost here. The sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare is coming on Oct. 28, and Warzone 2.0 is launching not much longer after that on Nov. 16. So Call of Duty fans are as hyped as ever for the new year in the franchise.
When does the next Overwatch 2 map release?
While the big draw of Overwatch 2 is its new heroes and modes, maps are an equally important part of the playing experience. The first Overwatch‘s maps were a unique mix of futuristic and traditional, with colorful landscapes, intricate paths, and, of course, plenty of hidden secrets. The game received maps on an irregular basis, meaning players never quite knew when a new location was going to appear in their game.
Will Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 be free to play?
Call of Duty fans got their first look at all of the new content in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in the CoD Next event, which provided plenty to be excited about. Modern Warfare 2 will deliver the same iconic CoD gameplay with significant updates, while Warzone 2.0 is drastically changing the Warzone experience. Players won’t have to worry about paying a fee to experience the new Warzone since it will be free to play on every supported platform.
What do Rocket League and League of Legends have in common? Ex-Riot devs’ Omega Strikers might be the answer
The developers at Odyssey Interactive, a new studio founded by ex-League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics leaders, introduced their new game to the world today. Titled Omega Strikers, the game features three-on-three matches that are a hybrid of soccer games and battle arenas. Players pick one of several unique characters and attempt to guide the ball into the goal at the other end of the pitch—but of course, it’s not that simple. Each character has their own strengths and abilities, and the game is as much about knocking out your opponents as it is about scoring goals. The development team shared that they were inspired by the skill potential inherent in League and the sporty, fast-paced gameplay of Rocket League.
Will experience and progression from the Modern Warfare 2 beta carry over?
The open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 kicked off today, beginning with early access to PlayStation players before rolling out to all players across PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Battle.net. The open beta features access to some of the new gameplay modes for six-vs-six action, including Prisoner Rescue...
Can you slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2?
The inception of the slide cancel, which was an unintended feature in a few recent Call of Duty games, changed the way players moved around in the FPS franchise. With Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, many players are wondering if the technique has made its way into the latest iteration of the series. The ability to slide, stop the slide, jump, and execute herky-jerky movement to avoid enemy fire has become a mainstay for many players who seem to do it with muscle memory.
