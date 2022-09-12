Read full article on original website
morristowngreen.com
Suddenly, a stage: The Green gets ready for some jazz and blues
Faster than you can say “Please welcome our next act,” a stage appeared Friday on the Morristown Green. Five acts are scheduled to grace that platform on Saturday, for the 11th annual edition of the Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival. The forecast for Sept. 17, 2022, is note-perfect:...
morristowngreen.com
Greater Morristown weekend preview: The Jazz & Blues Fest is back!
Lace up your dancing shoes and head to the Green on Saturday for the 11th annual Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival. And the music doesn’t stop there. Scroll down for more weekend fun in Greater Morristown. Check our handy calendar for even more activities–and add your own events, too.
morristowngreen.com
Grow It Green Morristown family fest is coming, Sept. 15
Grow It Green Morristown Family Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17th. Live music, local eats, relay races, flower crowns and more at Alfresco at the Farm. Put on your play clothes and celebrate the last days of summer reconnecting with nature with some good farm fun! Grow It Green Morristown, a local nonprofit focused on farm-based education and community health, hosts the 7th annual Alfresco at the Farm this Saturday, Sept. 17th, 2022.
morristowngreen.com
James Patterson, world’s best-selling authoring, to speak at Morristown book fest, Oct. 8
2022 MORRISTOWN FESTIVAL OF BOOKS WELCOMES JAMES PATTERSON. World’s best-selling author will headline the Main Festival Closing Event. The Morristown Festival of Books is thrilled to welcome James Patterson, the world’s best-selling author! Patterson’s appearance at the exciting Closing Event will cap off New Jersey’s premier book festival.
morristowngreen.com
Magazine ranks Morristown among nation’s 100 best places to live
The Town of Morristown has recently been named in Livability’s annual ranking of “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022,” ranking 30th out of 100 communities across the country. Morristown was the only town in New Jersey to make the list. “I am incredibly honored...
morristowngreen.com
Commentary: NJ lawmakers must expand and modernize public records and meetings laws
Every time a proposal to strengthen New Jersey’s Open Public Records Act or Open Public Meetings Act is proposed, the New Jersey Legislature kills it or simply lets it die. Former Sen. Loretta Weinberg (D-Bergen) tried and failed several times to overhaul, modernize, and expand the Open Public Records Law and Open Public Meetings Act to promote more transparency in government, proposing that some amendments clarify and strengthen provisions of the laws, while others incorporate new forms of technology that have evolved since the public records law was enacted in 2001.
