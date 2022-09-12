Read full article on original website
realestatedaily-news.com
Health Care Centers Shuffle Some Locations in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA – Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona bought the vacant office building at 1650 E Fort Lowell Road in Tucson for $2.8 million ($143 PSF), formerly occupied by the seller, as a CODAC Health, Recovery & Wellness Center. The 19,495 square-foot building (built 1985) on 1.72 acres...
realestatedaily-news.com
If they are called apartments … then why are they stuck together?
TUCSON, ARIZONA -- Truth is there are many reasons why people choose apartment living: transition, downsizing, simplicity, community, or a trendy place to be. Some folks prefer a quiet retreat while others love to be seen by the pool with a slew of their friends. With a recent influx of people who have made Tucson their home, there is a growing demand. Tenants migrating to Tucson from larger cities are in search of more open space and a smoother way of life. A new era is coming to the frontier of the wild west. With it come challenges and opportunities.
thisistucson.com
50 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 15-18 🛍️🌯🐕
It's another weekend packed with fun events and things to do, Tucson. Do you have plans yet?. Here are some ideas: lots of markets where you can support local artists, Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Oktoberfest, free admission to area museums, live music, a free literacy event at the Children's Museum, Sabino Canyon night tours ... and MORE.
Gas prices are falling across the country, but not in Arizona. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up again this week in Arizona as the average national price is down. AAA now has Arizona's average gas price at more than $4 a gallon, but it can vary by as much as 60 cents or more across the state. While experts...
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
KOLD-TV
Tucson woman dies days after getting hit by at least three vehicles
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has died days after she was hit by at least three vehicles near Grant and Palo Verde on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Tucson Police Department confirmed Kendra Roberts, 21, died from her injuries five days after the accident. Felicity Samaro, Roberts’...
Arizonans Being Warned After Two Separate Javelina Attacks Cause Injuries
"Coyotes are a natural enemy of javelina, so when they see a dog they think coyote and react very instinctively."
Large 200-year-old desert cactus collapses in Arizona after seasonal rains
An old cactus known as the Bicentennial Cactus and a popular landmark that had looked over the Sutherland Wash since shortly after the turn of the 19th century has collapsed following heavy rains in southern Arizona.
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 Years
A popular local restaurant is closing down.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. When it comes to hotel stays in Tucson, few destinations are able to stand up to that of the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa. While it is a little bit of a drive from downtown, it has been a destination for both travelers and locals alike for years. With its assortment of restaurants, patios, and live music, there’s something for everyone. However, one of the resort’s longest-tenured restaurants just announced it would close up shop in the coming month.
This Arizona City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
InMaricopa
Arizona man found dead after shootout with police identified
A man who was found dead in his backyard Monday afternoon after shooting at police and barricading himself inside his Villages at Rancho El Dorado home for 2 hours has been identified as Brian Simmons, who has a history of bizarre behavior around the city.
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist killed, woman charged after crash in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash crash near Tucson International Airport late Thursday, Sept. 1. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Conrado Valenzuela, 24, was hit while riding a dirt bike near South Nogales Highway and East Saint Katherines Court. The...
