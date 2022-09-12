TUCSON, ARIZONA -- Truth is there are many reasons why people choose apartment living: transition, downsizing, simplicity, community, or a trendy place to be. Some folks prefer a quiet retreat while others love to be seen by the pool with a slew of their friends. With a recent influx of people who have made Tucson their home, there is a growing demand. Tenants migrating to Tucson from larger cities are in search of more open space and a smoother way of life. A new era is coming to the frontier of the wild west. With it come challenges and opportunities.

