Read full article on original website
Related
Proof Bread Hopes to Expand Business with New Locations in Phoenix
An ongoing Mainvest campaign will help build a satellite bakery and warehouse in northern Phoenix.
realestatedaily-news.com
Five-Unit Apartment Building in Phoenix Sells for $3.2 Million / $640,000 per unit
– Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Elegance at Arcadia, a five-unit apartment property located in Phoenix, Arizona. The asset sold for $3,200,000 ($640,000 per unit). “Primely located in the...
azbex.com
Arizona Projects 09-16-22
1. eegee’s has broken ground on its second Mesa location. The new restaurant at Southern and Country Club is expected to open in the spring. 2. Work has begun at Sight Logistics Park in Tempe with the demolition of an existing office building on the Harl Avenue site. Completion is expected in Q3 2023.
luxury-houses.net
An Absolute Masterpiece with Breathtaking Mountain Views at A Premium Location in Phoenix Hits The Market for $8.995 Million
The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent custom remodel home built by Avomos with the lavish backyard entertainment grounds including a cabana and multiple sitting areas is now available for sale. This home located at 4951 E Rockridge Rd, Phoenix, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Maximilian Schopen De Melo (Phone: 480-800-0968) & Patrick Niederdrenk (Phone: 480-512-1080) at America One Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix New Times
He Sold Homemade Skateboards In a Phoenix Dorm. Now He Sells the Most Popular E-Bike in North America
When Levi Conlow sold homemade electric skateboards out of his Grand Canyon University dorm room in 2016, he didn’t know he’d end up on Forbes 30 Under 30 List in 2022. After his first electric bicycle bombed at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show in 2018, he didn’t expect it would be the top-selling e-bike in all of North America just four years later.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (09/18)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Ready to get your foot in the door with a great company? HonorHealth Jobs is hiring NOW and offering transition incentive bonus ranging from $1,500 - $15,000 for Registered Nurses, Patient Care Techs, Medical Assistants, Radiology Techs, Patient Registration, Housekeeping and Food Services. They also offer excellent benefits, competitive pay with shift differentials, on-site childcare, bus pass discounts, tuition assistance up to $5,250 and amazing colleagues! Learn more here.
azbex.com
Sky Harbor Advances Air Cargo Plan
A plan to redevelop 28 acres at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport into facilities for air cargo took a step forward earlier this month. The Business and Development Subcommittee of the Phoenix Aviation Advisory Board recommended in favor of a staff recommendation to repurpose the 28-acre site. The matter will now move to the full Board.
Bed Bath & Beyond Reveals List Of Store Closures: See The Arizona Locations
Here's the initial list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing in Arizona.
IN THIS ARTICLE
realestatedaily-news.com
Newmark Arranges $53.1 Million Sale of Office Property in Suburban Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ — Newmark announces it has completed the $53.1 million sale of The Reserve at San Tan, a 149,321-square-foot, trophy-quality office property in Gilbert, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director CJ Osbrink and Managing Director Scott Scharlach led the sale, along with Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Kevin Shannon and his team. Executive Managing Director and Market Leader Mike Garlick also played an instrumental role in the sale and has been retained by new ownership to lead leasing efforts at the property. The seller was Orsett Properties, and the buyer was West Valley Properties, Inc.
KTAR.com
Leasing to begin soon at new affordable housing community in West Valley
PHOENIX — Leasing will begin soon at a new affordable housing community in the West Valley that is finishing up construction. Cabana Bullard, located at Van Buren Street and Bullard Avenue in Goodyear, will have 336 available units and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Tapestry at Destination Community in Mesa, Arizona
MESA, Arizona, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated grand opening of Tapestry at Destination, a new single-family home community in Mesa, Arizona. Home buyers are invited to visit the sales center and professionally designed model homes located at 11115 East Utah Avenue in Mesa.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona is adapting to fill the skyrocketing demand for housing
The Grand Canyon State continues to be a destination for new residents, with the U.S. Census Bureau estimating that more than 8,300 people became Arizonans each month from April 2020 to July 2021 — nearly 300 a day. As the demand for housing increased, housing costs also grew, with a study from the Arizona Multihousing Association (AMA) and ALN Apartment Data showing that rent prices rose 17.7% over the last year in the Phoenix region to $1,672 per month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that a three-vehicles collided in the area of Scottsdale [..]
knau.org
O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company
Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
Official: Phoenix group home did not have proper permit
Two weeks after a Phoenix group home shooting, city leaders say the facility was not registered correctly.
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
Mesa considers adding 'drought' charge to local water bills
MESA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Arizona's dreary drought conditions is prompting the City of Mesa to consider charging a little more on consumer water bills. Rising inflation and water shortages have made the cost of delivering water to the East Valley...
ABC 15 News
Highest inflation rate in the country is in Phoenix and the East Valley
PHOENIX — According to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale have the highest inflation rate, at 13%, in the country. Nearly everything costs more nowadays such as groceries, gas, rent, and as contractor Tony Brazza said on his way to the grocery store, the cost of doing business, "We have to raise our prices for our customers to make up that difference now. Everything is becoming more expensive."
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These 5 Metro Phoenix Events and Festivals
This weekend's metro Phoenix food and drink events strike an unusual chord. Get ready to celebrate all things garlic or glass etching. Learn about bourbon, or sip on mezcal at our drink-focused happenings. Here are five events taking place in downtown Phoenix, Queen Creek, and Scottsdale this weekend, September 16...
KTAR.com
Four Peaks Oktoberfest announces 3-day lineup at Tempe Town Lake
PHOENIX — Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake announced its three-day lineup for this year’s event on Wednesday. The German-themed festival will take place during the weekend of Oct. 7-9 and will include musical acts all three days across two stages, new carnival rides, a celebrity brat-eating contest and a wiener dog fashion show.
Comments / 0