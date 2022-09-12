ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Onward State

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Staves Off No. 7 Michigan 2-1

No. 6 Penn State field hockey (5-1, 1-0 Big Ten) took down No. 7 Michigan 2-1 Friday evening at Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field in Ann Arbor. After just over 10 minutes of scoreless action to begin the matchup, Meghan Resse struck first for the Nittany Lions to take a pivitol 1-0 advantage in the early going. Despite outshooting Penn State by an absurd 23-3 margin across the next three quarters, the Wolverines were unable to sneak in more than one score thanks to the quick glove of Brie Barraco in net for the visitors.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Soccer Opens Big Ten Season With 1-0 Win Over Wisconsin

Penn State men’s soccer (3-2-1) opened its conference season with a 1-0 win over Wisconsin (3-3) on Friday night at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions couldn’t find their offense momentum until the 85th minute when redshirt freshman Van Danielson notched his first career goal. Kris Shakes also tallied two saves on a fairly quiet night for the goaltender.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Gameday Coverage: Penn State vs. Auburn

This is a big one, folks. Penn State will travel down south for a matchup with Auburn, becoming the first Big Ten team to play in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Nittany Lions are coming off a smooth 46-10 victory over Ohio last weekend. Meanwhile, Auburn comes off a narrow home win over San Jose State last Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State College, PA
College Sports
State
Ohio State
City
State College, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
State College, PA
Football
Onward State

Your Official Penn State-Auburn Drinking Game

Oh, baby. The rematch is finally here. Big Ten vs. SEC football — it doesn’t get much better than this, folks. Coming off an easy home opener against Ohio, Penn State will travel south to Alabama to complete the home-and-home series against Auburn on Saturday afternoon. With last week’s win, Penn State finally broke into the top 25 and claimed No.22 in this week’s AP Poll.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Staff Predictions: No. 22 Penn State vs. Auburn

Last week, Penn State (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) dismantled Ohio 46-10 in its home opener. With the offense clicking on all cylinders, most starters had fully departed the game by quarter three. The Nittany Lions’ performance lifted them into the AP’s most recent poll, and that momentum will be crucial...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

SPA To Host Devon Still For Lecture September 19

Penn State’s Student Programming Association (SPA), in conjunction with THON, will host former Penn State football All-American Devon Still for a lecture on Monday, September 19. The lecture begins at 7 p.m. in Schwab Auditorium. Still played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans, and nowadays, is a motivational...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#Photo Story#American Football#College Football#The Nittany Lion
Onward State

Public Service Announcement: Sean Clifford Deserves More Respect

If Penn State football fans were able to pin a relationship status on their collective connection with quarterback Sean Clifford, the appropriate label would be defined as “complicated.”. From leading the Nittany Lions to their first-ever top-four ranking in the College Football Playoff polls in 2019 to headlining an...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Previewing The Enemy: Auburn Tigers

After a clean performance against Ohio, No. 22 Penn State football (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is heading down south for a marquee matchup with Auburn. The Tigers and Nittany Lions have faced off just three times before — most recently in 2021 when Penn State secured a 28-20 victory under White Out conditions.
AUBURN, AL
Onward State

Day: September 15, 2022

The former Penn State football All-American's lecture begins at 7 p.m. in Schwab Auditorium. From pro-smoking to the Anti-Environment Club flyers, Penn State bulletin boards are filled with ~interesting~ information. Football. Jahan Dotson Named NFL’s Rookie Of The Week. By Matt Brown. 9/15/22 3:25 pm. Dotson caught the game-winning...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Onward State

The Best Late-Night Food Spots In Downtown State College

Whether you’re looking for somewhere to grab a bite to eat after a late-night study session or have worked up an appetite after dancing at the frats, there are plenty of options in downtown State College to satisfy your hunger. Sometimes, the number of options can be overwhelming and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

OS Reviews: Chew Chew Bun

Chew Chew Bun Asian Bakery opened the doors to its new brick-and-mortar location this past August at 115 E. Beaver Ave. The bakery has been serving up Taiwanese-inspired pastries to the State College area since 2019. In addition to pastries, Chew Chew Bun also sells drinks, including coffee, matcha, and tea.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy