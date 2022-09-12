Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Pennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantCoraopolis, PA
Construction starting to bring historic Pittsburgh buildings back to life
PITTSBURGH — Construction is starting and millions of dollars are being invested to bring historic buildings back to life. It’s all about preserving the history. “This building was built for a distillery back in 1856, and that’s really why we wanted to bring it back as a distillery, because it was the last pre-Prohibition distillery licensed in Pittsburgh and at one point, was the largest rye distillery in the world,” said Eric Kraemer, vice president of retail operations for Talleyrand Holdings LLC.
Interstate 79 Neville Island Bridge to close southbound this weekend, detour in effect
PITTSBURGH — The Neville Island Bridge on Interstate 79 will be closed to southbound traffic this weekend due to an ongoing construction project. PennDOT said the full southbound closure will begin at about 9 p.m. Friday and continue through 5 a.m. Monday. It's the third in a series of four weekend closures.
Pennsylvania second-biggest branch closer in the U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Branch pruning nationwide slowed over the past couple months, but Pennsylvania still ranked second among states for closures in July. Yet plans by two of the largest banks operating in Pittsburgh indicate a new era for consolidation will start next month. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Five walks for enjoying Western Pennsylvania’s stunning fall landscapes
Another hot summer is finally giving way to fall. Days are shortening, nights lengthening, and, if you look around, you’ll see the natural order is changing in a whole host of other ways. Green leaves are slowly fading to yellow, as autumnal flowers bloom and birds prepare to journey south, away from the impending cold.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Michael Butler: Shell ethylene cracker complex shows value of never giving up
The French writer Victor Hugo once called perseverance “the secret of all triumphs.” Those words came to mind as I read that Shell this year expects to open its estimated $10 billion ethylene cracker complex in Beaver County outside Pittsburgh. It’s been a decade since the company announced...
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Pittsburgh 2022
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a premier destination for sports and art, with its beautiful landscapes, friendly residents, and moderate summer temperatures. It’s also a great place to find the best places to eat. If you’re a sushi lover, nothing but the best will do. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Pittsburgh in 2022, which locals and visitors recommend.
It’s still summer, right? Ice accumulates at Mount Washington summit
Not yet into fall, Mount Washington experienced some winter weather on Thursday morning. With temperatures below freezing, glaze and rime ice accumulated at the summit of the region’s highest peak, observatory meteorologists said. Ice could be seen covering most of the iconic “Mt. Washington Summit” sign. Temperatures...
Pennsylvania’s First Bunny Cafe Will Soon Open in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is getting a new cafe — and this one comes with bunnies. Bex Tasker, originally from Venango County, moved to Pittsburgh in 2014. The idea for Hop Along Cafe, they say, stems from the desire to build a welcoming space that educates folks on rabbit care and demonstrates a healthy environment for the critters.
Smoke from western wildfires creates hazy sky in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Did you notice the slight haze in the otherwise blue skies today? You might think those are clouds, and usually you wouldn't be wrong, but this time that haze is caused by something much different and something quite far away: the western wildfires.The wildfires that have been in the headlines lately release a lot of smoke into the atmosphere. That smoke gets caught in the upper-level wind flow. Those winds can transport the smoke long distances -- in this case, a long enough distance to make the skies over western Pennsylvania a little hazy on an otherwise beautiful day. The map above shows the concentration of smoke in our atmosphere. The yellows, oranges and reds indicate higher concentrations of smoke. Most of the smoke indicated here is high up in our atmosphere, so no impacts should be felt here at the surface. It does, however, show how "connected" our atmosphere is!
Fence goes up around 'open-air drug market' on Fort Duquesne Boulevard
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fence has gone up around a parklet on Fort Duquesne Boulevard where officials said an "open-air drug market" is.Large camps for people experiencing homelessness have sprung up, and drug dealers are taking advantage.They call it "the wall," a ledge on the Fort Duquesne Boulevard promenade where sometimes as many as 40 people gathered. But for the past year, Pittsburgh police responded to complaints of fights, noise, litter and occasional gunfire, confirming "the wall" is the place to sell, buy or use drugs."As you stated, what we believe to be a potential open-air drug market," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said.Officials previously said they were planning to take action, but wouldn't go into detail.
Couple Looking to Buy Home Ends Up Owning Whole Town in Pennsylvania
Riverstone Estate, Foxburg, Pa., the initial purchase that ended up placing ownership of much of the town with a Cleveland couple. When Cleaveland couple Saji Daniel and Shannon McGauley got an invitation in October 2020 from their neighbor, Dr. Lou Keppler, to visit Foxburg, they thought it would just be a nice daily escape from the city. Katherine Clarke, in The Wall Street Journal, chronicled how it lead to a real-estate buying spree.
Winning Cash 5 ticket worth $570K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Wednesday’s drawing, 2-9-14-15-19. In-N-Out Corner Market at 4900 Penn Avenue in Bloomfield will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. More than 16,600...
Food trucks worth the stop for hearty fall offerings
It’s always a good time for comfort food, but as the temperatures cool, you may wonder where to find a hearty meal to warm the bones on a nippy fall day in the ’Burgh. While the seasons and their parking spots may change, the awesome quality you’ll find from these mobile food vendors remains consistent. Check out this list of some of Pittsburgh’s best food trucks, then make your way to their stops to grab a perfect comfort meal!
TSA: Armstrong County man had loaded handgun in carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport
A loaded handgun was found Wednesday morning in a passenger's duffel bag at the main security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport. Allegheny County police said the discovery was made a little before 3:30 a.m. Police said the 30-year-old man from Armstrong County had a valid concealed carry permit and had left the gun in his bag. The 9mm gun was loaded with nine bullets.
Laurels & lances: Cleaning up and cracking down
Laurel: To preserving natural beauty. Southwestern Pennsylvania is defined as much by its water as it traditionally has been by its industry. However, the area’s rivers have both accommodated the businesses that built up around them and been negatively impacted by that development over the years. Reversing the pollution...
Keeping the Heinz in Acrisure Stadium, condiment company and Steelers reach agreement
“Heinz Field” — the name — is no more. But Pittsburghers still can get their fill of Heinz at the field where the Pittsburgh Steelers play. Earlier this year, Heinz was dropped as the naming-rights sponsor for the 68,400-seat outdoor venue on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. But the Kraft Heinz company announced Friday it had agreed to a multi-year sponsorship to serve as an “official sponsor” of the Steelers.
Early morning power outages in 2 local communities caused by car crash involving pole
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Over 800 houses in Monroeville and Plum started their days with no power after a car crash involving a pole. The accident happened in the 4600 block of William Penn Highway early Friday. Our crew at the scene saw Duquesne Light working repairs. Channel 11 also...
Pittsburgh brewery news: 3 openings you should know about
A good beer is good year-round (of course), but there’s something about having a beer in the final weeks of summer as football begins that is extra delightful. These Pittsburgh-area breweries are expanding, opening, rebranding and more. Take note so you know where to go next time a craving strikes.
Morning Crash On I-79 Slows Traffic
Crews were on the scene of a crash on I-79 in the Cranberry Township area. The one car accident happened Friday around 7:30 a.m. in the northbound lane just before the Route 228 exit. Details on the crash are sketchy at the moment, but there appears to be at least...
USS Requin at Carnegie Science Center to serve as escape room
PITTSBURGH — The USS Requin submarine at the Carnegie Science Center will become an escape room as part of an event that will run from Sept. 23 to Nov. 5. "As far as we are aware, it's the only escape room on a historical vessel," said Katie Schulze, assistant manager onboard the USS Requin.
