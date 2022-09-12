ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luigi Primo Wants Danhausen To Avenge Ethan Page’s Attack On Him

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Luigi Primo was attacked by Ethan Page in a backstage segment. However, he’s confident that Danhausen will avenge him. Primo took to Twitter to discuss the attack, which took place in Albany, New York on Wednesday night. In regards to Danhausen...
Rumor On Stephanie McMahon Wanting Her Father In The 2023 Hall Of Fame

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon may have one last public appearance for the promotion as part of next year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. McMahon retired from WWE in July, a month after stepping down as Chairman and CEO, due to the ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct with employees.
Note On Kevin Owens’ Status On The Internal Roster, Happy Corbin Turns 38, Strowman

Kevin Owens has been moved to the babyface side of WWE’s internal RAW roster. While Owens had already turned babyface, WWE was still listing him as a heel until this week. WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently took part in a David Alan’s Charity Fashion Show, which raised over $80,000. Strowman took to Twitter to post some photos from the event, which you can see below:
Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is back with new music. The K-pop stars released the album Born Pink and a music video for the single "Shut Down" on Friday. The "Shut Down" video shows the members of Blackpink show their style as they sing about shutting...
Update Regarding XFL Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, The Rock, And Others

It was reported in July that David Adrian Smith filed suit against parties closely associated with the XFL, including Vince McMahon, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Dani Garcia, ESPN, and others. The lawsuit alleged that all parties involved have been made privy to, used, and/or shared “disclosed confidential trade information.”
