Rumor On Stephanie McMahon Wanting Her Father In The 2023 Hall Of Fame

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon may have one last public appearance for the promotion as part of next year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. McMahon retired from WWE in July, a month after stepping down as Chairman and CEO, due to the ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct with employees.
Note On Kevin Owens’ Status On The Internal Roster, Happy Corbin Turns 38, Strowman

Kevin Owens has been moved to the babyface side of WWE’s internal RAW roster. While Owens had already turned babyface, WWE was still listing him as a heel until this week. WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently took part in a David Alan’s Charity Fashion Show, which raised over $80,000. Strowman took to Twitter to post some photos from the event, which you can see below:
