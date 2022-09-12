ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Luigi Primo Wants Danhausen To Avenge Ethan Page’s Attack On Him

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Luigi Primo was attacked by Ethan Page in a backstage segment. However, he’s confident that Danhausen will avenge him. Primo took to Twitter to discuss the attack, which took place in Albany, New York on Wednesday night. In regards to Danhausen...
ALBANY, NY
EC3 Issues Statement On The Velveteen Dream’s Cocaine Accusations

Patrick Clark, formerly known as Velveteen Dream in WWE NXT, posted a video on his Instagram account regarding the allegations made by EC3, who had accused Clark of recording wrestlers using the bathroom without their consent. Clark recalled his version of the story about a party at EC3’s house back...
WWE
Person
Eva Marie
Note On Kevin Owens’ Status On The Internal Roster, Happy Corbin Turns 38, Strowman

Kevin Owens has been moved to the babyface side of WWE’s internal RAW roster. While Owens had already turned babyface, WWE was still listing him as a heel until this week. WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently took part in a David Alan’s Charity Fashion Show, which raised over $80,000. Strowman took to Twitter to post some photos from the event, which you can see below:
WWE

