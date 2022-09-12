ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ewrestlingnews.com

Update Regarding XFL Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, The Rock, And Others

It was reported in July that David Adrian Smith filed suit against parties closely associated with the XFL, including Vince McMahon, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Dani Garcia, ESPN, and others. The lawsuit alleged that all parties involved have been made privy to, used, and/or shared “disclosed confidential trade information.”
ewrestlingnews.com

Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White Cast As Kerry Von Erich In ‘The Iron Claw’

The entertainment company responsible for movies such as The Green Knight and Hereditary, A24, is set to release a biopic on the Von Erich family. Deadline has posted some details on the casting for the Von Erich biopic, which is titled The Iron Claw. Jeremy Allen White (Shameless, The Bear) has been cast as the late Kerry Von Erich. White joins Zack Efron (The Neighbors, Baywatch) who will be cast as Kevin Von Erich, and Harris Dickinson (The Kingsman, The Darkest Minds) as David Von Erich.
MOVIES

