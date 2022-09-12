The entertainment company responsible for movies such as The Green Knight and Hereditary, A24, is set to release a biopic on the Von Erich family. Deadline has posted some details on the casting for the Von Erich biopic, which is titled The Iron Claw. Jeremy Allen White (Shameless, The Bear) has been cast as the late Kerry Von Erich. White joins Zack Efron (The Neighbors, Baywatch) who will be cast as Kevin Von Erich, and Harris Dickinson (The Kingsman, The Darkest Minds) as David Von Erich.

MOVIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO