ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Says Sasha Banks & Naomi Have Been ‘Killing It’ During Their Time Away From WWE
WWE Superstar Bayley was a recent guest on the In The Kliq podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics, including Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of a WWE RAW TV taping earlier this year. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sasha Banks and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Luigi Primo Wants Danhausen To Avenge Ethan Page’s Attack On Him
On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Luigi Primo was attacked by Ethan Page in a backstage segment. However, he’s confident that Danhausen will avenge him. Primo took to Twitter to discuss the attack, which took place in Albany, New York on Wednesday night. In regards to Danhausen...
ewrestlingnews.com
Indie Wrestler Devon ‘Hannibal’ Nicholson Addresses Recent Assault Charges
Indie wrestler Hannibal, aka Devon Nicholson, has addressed his assault charges and arrest on his YouTube channel. In August, a woman in Kingston, Ontario, Canada alleged that Nicholson assaulted her. Although the exact date of his arrest is unknown, Nicholson confirmed that he was in Kingston with his girlfriend as early as August 20th in his YouTube video.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rumor On Stephanie McMahon Wanting Her Father In The 2023 Hall Of Fame
Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon may have one last public appearance for the promotion as part of next year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. McMahon retired from WWE in July, a month after stepping down as Chairman and CEO, due to the ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct with employees.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On The Miz, Xavier Woods, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Wardlow
The Miz and Xavier Woods will be appearing on the new Pictionary game show. The Miz took to TikTok on Wednesday to post a video of himself and Woods on the set of the new game show, which is hosted by Jerry O’Connell. The Miz captioned the video with,
Chrissy Teigen: Miscarriage was actually abortion to ‘save my life for baby that had absolutely no chance’
Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen revealed that the miscarriage she reported in 2020 that could have been her third child with husband John Legend was actually an abortion. Teigen announced the miscarriage in an Instagram post in September 2020, writing that she and Legend lost their son — who...
ewrestlingnews.com
EC3 Issues Statement On The Velveteen Dream’s Cocaine Accusations
Patrick Clark, formerly known as Velveteen Dream in WWE NXT, posted a video on his Instagram account regarding the allegations made by EC3, who had accused Clark of recording wrestlers using the bathroom without their consent. Clark recalled his version of the story about a party at EC3’s house back...
Serena Williams Welcomes Roger Federer To A Club Without Tennis
The tennis queen gushed to one of the game's kings as they both depart.
ewrestlingnews.com
Asuka Dyes Her Hair (Video), A Look At The Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry
You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she gets her hair color dyed:. You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at the Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry Moments:. WWE Superstar Xavier...
ewrestlingnews.com
Update Regarding XFL Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, The Rock, And Others
It was reported in July that David Adrian Smith filed suit against parties closely associated with the XFL, including Vince McMahon, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Dani Garcia, ESPN, and others. The lawsuit alleged that all parties involved have been made privy to, used, and/or shared “disclosed confidential trade information.”
