ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Passengers furious as easyJet flight turns back to Manchester after ‘technical fault’

By Eleanor Sly
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lW8sg_0hrkj88d00

Passengers were audibly furious on Friday when their easyJet flight, bound for Prague, was forced to turn around after just 20 minutes due to a “technical fault.”

The plane made it as far as Blackburn before pilots made the decision to U-turn and land at its departure point, Manchester, on 10 September, due to what was believed to be an issue with the flaps on the aircraft’s wings.

One of the passengers, Natalie Dykes, 33, told the Manchester Evening News that passengers were informed the plane had to return to Manchester due to a "computer fault.”

Ms Dykes said that those onboard could hear a whirring noise when the jet was back on the tarmac.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News she said: "The noise was once we had landed, I think it was the engine.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever landed back at base without the holiday in between, but everyone onboard is in good spirits which has helped the situation for sure."

She said the pilot told passengers that the technical problem was “not unusual” and that they should “rest assured” that the fault had been resolved.

Shortly after 7.30pm, Ms Dykes shared video to Twitter of the moment the pilot spoke to passengers about taking off for the second time for Prague.

As he tells them that the technical issue is resolved and the aircraft may take off once more, loud shouts can be heard from several people onboard.

According to Ms Dykes, one passenger decided to leave the aircraft and not take off again, meaning that plane was further delayed as crew worked to make sure they had their luggage with them.

The captain warns passengers that the plane will be further delayed as special permission is needed to land in Prague after 10pm due to the city’s Noise Protection Zone, in place to limit the number of flights coming in and out of its airport between 10pm and 6am.

A spokerperson for easyJet told The Independent: “easyJet can confirm that flight EZY1801 from Manchester to Prague on 9 September returned to Manchester due to a technical issue.

“The aircraft landed normally in line with procedures and engineers attended the aircraft which continued to Prague as soon as the issue had been resolved. We did all possible to minimise the impact of the delay for our customers and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

They added: “The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and easyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all manufacturers’ guidelines.”

In the US, passengers flying on an United Airlines flight in March had a shock when the pilot made a “terrifying” announcement about an explosion in the cargo hold .

Flight 2425 from Santa Ana, California to Houston, Texas was forced to divert to Austin where it landed safely at around 4pm on 11 March, following a “mechanical issue” that was detected on board, the airline confirmed.

Comments / 4

NNcy Ellington
4d ago

Guess these fast & furious passengers would rather risk death? Darwin industriously at work as usual.

Reply
4
Leopards Spots
4d ago

If this was a sports technical fault, I would be too but not crashing seems a good reason to turn around.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Lit A Cigarette Before Takeoff & His 'Dart' Delayed The Entire Flight

There's never a good time to light a cigarette on a commercial aircraft in 2022, but that didn't stop one guy from doing it on an already-delayed flight out of Australia. A passenger on a vacation flight heading from Melbourne to Bali this week decided to light up a cigarette while waiting for takeoff, police ultimately had to board the plane and kick him off for the move.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easyjet#Manchester
The Independent

Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier

Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Shortly after the 65,000-tonned ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Plane runs out of fuel and drops out of the sky in Florida

A Florida resident captured the dramatic moment a light aircraft ran out of fuel, plummetting out of the sky and into a busy road on Friday afternoon.The pilot survived the crash, which occurred at around 4pm on 19 August, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The light aircraft dropped from the sky and nose-dived into a driveway along Orlando’s University Boulevard.Alarmed motorists watched in horror as the single-engine Cessna 182 hurtled towards the road, with one car passenger filming the crash on their phone camera. Video shows the moment a small plane crash-landed onto a busy Florida road. Footage...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Woman charged $6,200 by rental car firm claiming she drove 23,000 miles in three days

A woman says a rental car charged her $8,000 Canadian dollars (around $6,200 in US) after claiming she’d driven nearly 23,000 miles in the span of just three days. Vancouver woman Giovanna Boniface told CTV News that she had been in Toronto to help her daughter settle in at university and drove about 300 miles in a rental car hired from Avis at Toronto’s international airport.Ms Boniface said she had visited Kitchener (about 90 miles from Toronto) with her mother-in-law during a three day trip but had driven nowhere else while in Canada’s largest city. Upon returning her rental...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio

The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'Crazed' Alaska woman nearly crashes her boat into floatplane carrying seven terrified passengers after repeatedly circling it as it tried to take off

Footage shows the moment when a large boat in Alaska gets dangerously close to a floatplane in a bid to prevent it from taking off. The U.S. Coast Guard in Alaska said it was investigating Tuesday's incident in Halibut Cove, with local authorities, after video of the vessel intentionally circling around the plane went viral on social media.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

843K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy