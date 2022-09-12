ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

ESPN

Man United's Marcus Rashford suffers injury as Erik ten Hag faces striker crisis

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag faces a potential crisis up front after confirming Marcus Rashford has picked up a "muscle injury." Rashford has been ruled out of Thursday's Europa League clash at FC Sheriff and with Anthony Martial also injured, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only main option in attack.
MLS
ESPN

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar rescue PSG against Maccabi Haifa

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi combined superbly as Paris Saint-Germain's near-perfect start to the season continued with a 3-1 win at Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Wednesday. Messi cancelled out Tjarron Chery's surprise first-half opener after being set up by Mbappe and he returned the favour for the...
MLS
ESPN

Five talking points ahead of Women's World Cup

A multiple time Olympian and World Cup representative with the Opals, Jenni Screen understands what it takes to navigate the challenges of playing in the green and gold on the big stage. Alongside an Olympic silver and bronze, Screen was an Opal for the historic 2006 gold medal run in...
SPORTS
ESPN

Picault and the Houston Dynamo visit Los Angeles FC

LINE: LAFC -402, Houston +879, Draw +517; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Fafa Picault leads the Houston Dynamo into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after a two-goal showing against the New England Revolution. LAFC is 12-8-3 against Western Conference teams. LAFC has a 1-6-3 record in games it...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Friday's Major League Linescores

------ Heasley, A.Garrett (7), Coleman (8), Barlow (8) and Perez; Wacha, Whitlock (8), Strahm (9) and Plawecki, C.Wong. W--Whitlock 4-2. L--Coleman 4-2. Sv--Strahm (4). Ober, Fulmer (6), Thielbar (7), Jax (7), Duran (8) and G.Sánchez; McKenzie, Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Maile, Hedges. W--Stephan 6-4. L--Duran 2-4. Sv--Clase (36). HRs--Minnesota, Cave (4).
BASEBALL

