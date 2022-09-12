Read full article on original website
ESPN
Man United's Marcus Rashford suffers injury as Erik ten Hag faces striker crisis
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag faces a potential crisis up front after confirming Marcus Rashford has picked up a "muscle injury." Rashford has been ruled out of Thursday's Europa League clash at FC Sheriff and with Anthony Martial also injured, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only main option in attack.
MLS・
ESPN
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar rescue PSG against Maccabi Haifa
Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi combined superbly as Paris Saint-Germain's near-perfect start to the season continued with a 3-1 win at Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Wednesday. Messi cancelled out Tjarron Chery's surprise first-half opener after being set up by Mbappe and he returned the favour for the...
MLS・
ESPN
Five talking points ahead of Women's World Cup
A multiple time Olympian and World Cup representative with the Opals, Jenni Screen understands what it takes to navigate the challenges of playing in the green and gold on the big stage. Alongside an Olympic silver and bronze, Screen was an Opal for the historic 2006 gold medal run in...
ESPN
San Diego Wave are set to shatter NWSL attendance record. Not even Bad Bunny will spoil the party.
SAN DIEGO -- At a packed sports bar in the North Park neighborhood, cheers erupted among the fans gathered for an Aug. 27 watch party as Alex Morgan's goal effectively sealed another win for the San Diego Wave. There was a buzz in the air among the crowd -- not...
ESPN
Picault and the Houston Dynamo visit Los Angeles FC
LINE: LAFC -402, Houston +879, Draw +517; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Fafa Picault leads the Houston Dynamo into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after a two-goal showing against the New England Revolution. LAFC is 12-8-3 against Western Conference teams. LAFC has a 1-6-3 record in games it...
ESPN
Friday's Major League Linescores
------ Heasley, A.Garrett (7), Coleman (8), Barlow (8) and Perez; Wacha, Whitlock (8), Strahm (9) and Plawecki, C.Wong. W--Whitlock 4-2. L--Coleman 4-2. Sv--Strahm (4). Ober, Fulmer (6), Thielbar (7), Jax (7), Duran (8) and G.Sánchez; McKenzie, Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Maile, Hedges. W--Stephan 6-4. L--Duran 2-4. Sv--Clase (36). HRs--Minnesota, Cave (4).
ESPN
Matt Fitzpatrick leads, Rory McIlroy shines in Italian Open first round on 2023 Ryder Cup course
U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick topped the leaderboard while Rory McIlroy impressed in the first round of the Italian Open at the Marco Simone club, which will host next year's Ryder Cup. Four-time major champion McIlroy holed out an approach shot for an eagle en route to a 4-under 67.
GOLF・
ESPN
Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson on how it felt to finally represent Gilas Pilipinas on the FIBA stage
After a long wait, Jordan Clarkson finally took the court for Philippines at FIBA level at the end of last month -- as he suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in their World Cup Asian qualifiers against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. In his first appearances for Gilas since initially being granted...
NBA・
