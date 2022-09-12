Houston Dynamo take on the New England Revolution in non-conference action

New England Revolution (9-10-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (8-16-6, 13th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +146, New England +168, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo play the New England Revolution in a non-conference matchup.

The Dynamo are 5-5-5 at home. The Dynamo are 4-12 in matches decided by one goal.

The Revolution are 3-7-5 on the road. The Revolution are 3-0-0 when they score at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Gustavo Bou has seven goals and two assists for the Revolution. Tommy McNamara has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 2-6-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Revolution: 3-3-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Thorleifur Ulfarsson (injured), Griffin Dorsey (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured), Jose Carlos Cracco Neto (injured), Hector Herrera (injured).

Revolution: Jacob Jackson (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Giacomo Vrioni (injured), Wilfrid Kaptoum (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.