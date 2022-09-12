ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus Crew look to end road draw streak against Inter Miami

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Columbus Crew (9-6-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (10-13-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +136, Columbus +186, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew take on Inter Miami after playing to a draw in four straight road games.

Miami is 6-10-5 against conference opponents. Miami has a 9-4 record in matches decided by one goal.

The Crew are 8-4-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew rank ninth in the Eastern Conference with 39 goals led by Lucas Zelarrayan with nine.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Crew won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonzalo Higuain has scored 10 goals and added three assists for Miami. Alejandro Pozuelo has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Zelarrayan has scored nine goals with four assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 4-4-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Crew: 3-1-6, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Robbie Robinson (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Leonardo Campana (injured), Corentin Jean (injured), Brek Shea (injured).

Crew: Pedro Santos (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Picault and the Houston Dynamo visit Los Angeles FC

Houston Dynamo (9-16-6, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (19-8-4, first in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -402, Houston +879, Draw +517; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Fafa Picault leads the Houston Dynamo into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after a two-goal showing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Portland Timbers visit the Columbus Crew after shutout win

Portland Timbers (11-8-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (9-7-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -134, Portland +317, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Minnesota United 1-0, the Portland Timbers play the Columbus Crew. The Crew are...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Higuain and Inter Miami visit D.C. United

Inter Miami CF (11-13-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (7-18-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +136, Inter Miami CF +181, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Gonzalo Higuain leads Inter Miami into a matchup with D.C. United after scoring two...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Resilient Sun to face 5th WNBA playoff elimination game

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Four times Connecticut has faced elimination this year in the WNBA playoffs and four times the Sun have responded with a convincing win to stay alive. The most convincing came Thursday, when Connecticut bounced back from two losses in Las Vegas to rout the Aces 105-76 at home in Game 3 of the Finals, putting six players in double figures and outscoring Vegas 64-26 in the paint. The margin of victory was the largest in a WNBA Finals elimination game. “If you could encapsulate Connecticut, it’s physical, and very resilient,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “They’re physical, and they’re resilient, and they have a kind of a battle-type mentality.” The Sun showed that in beating Dallas in a deciding third game in the first round, and again in winning two straight after falling behind 2-1 to Chicago in the semifinals, including a 24-point win in the first of the two elimination games in that series.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Ohio Sports
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Florida State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Florida, OH
The Associated Press

UConn to pay Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million over firing

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn announced Thursday it has agreed to pay former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million to settle discrimination claims surrounding his 2018 firing. The money is in addition to the more than $11.1 million in back salary Ollie has already been paid after an arbitrator ruled in January that he was improperly fired under the school’s agreement with its professor’s union. “I am grateful that we were able to reach agreement,” Ollie said in a statement Thursday. “My time at UConn as a student-athlete and coach is something I will always cherish. I am pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved.” Ollie, a former UConn point guard who guided the Huskies to a 127-79 record and the 2014 national championship in six seasons as head coach, was let go after two losing seasons. UConn also stopped paying him under his contract, citing numerous NCAA violations in terminating the deal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Pozuelo
Person
Brek Shea
Person
Leonardo Campana
Person
Corentin Jean
The Associated Press

Dennis Schröder returning to Lakers with 1-year deal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Point guard Dennis Schröder is returning for a second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. Schröder’s agency, Priority Sports, announced the deal on social media Friday. Schröder confirmed it with an Instagram post. The German guard spent the 2020-21 season with LeBron James and the Lakers, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. Los Angeles offered him a four-year contract extension worth more than $80 million during the season, but he apparently turned it down to seek more money in free agency. But Schröder struck out in the market and signed a $5.9 million deal with the Boston Celtics, who then traded him to Houston late last season in a deal for Daniel Theis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
524K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy