ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

D.C. United brings shutout streak into matchup with Sporting Kansas City

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DC United (7-17-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (8-15-7, 12th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -146, DC United +349, Draw +297; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United heads into a matchup against Sporting Kansas City after notching two straight shutout wins.

Sporting KC is 6-6-2 in home games. Sporting KC is 2-1-0 when it records more than two goals.

United is 3-10-2 in road games. United ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference drawing 138 corner kicks, averaging 4.6 per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Russell has scored eight goals for Sporting KC. William Agada has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Ola Kamara has nine goals and one assist for United. Steve Birnbaum has scored one goal over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 3-4-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

United: 2-5-3, averaging 0.6 goals, 2.7 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Ozzie Cisneros (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).

United: Adrien Perez (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Brad Smith (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Taxiarchis Fountas (injured), Rafael Romo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Picault and the Houston Dynamo visit Los Angeles FC

Houston Dynamo (9-16-6, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (19-8-4, first in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -402, Houston +879, Draw +517; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Fafa Picault leads the Houston Dynamo into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after a two-goal showing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Portland Timbers visit the Columbus Crew after shutout win

Portland Timbers (11-8-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (9-7-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -134, Portland +317, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Minnesota United 1-0, the Portland Timbers play the Columbus Crew. The Crew are...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Resilient Sun to face 5th WNBA playoff elimination game

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Four times Connecticut has faced elimination this year in the WNBA playoffs and four times the Sun have responded with a convincing win to stay alive. The most convincing came Thursday, when Connecticut bounced back from two losses in Las Vegas to rout the Aces 105-76 at home in Game 3 of the Finals, putting six players in double figures and outscoring Vegas 64-26 in the paint. The margin of victory was the largest in a WNBA Finals elimination game. “If you could encapsulate Connecticut, it’s physical, and very resilient,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “They’re physical, and they’re resilient, and they have a kind of a battle-type mentality.” The Sun showed that in beating Dallas in a deciding third game in the first round, and again in winning two straight after falling behind 2-1 to Chicago in the semifinals, including a 24-point win in the first of the two elimination games in that series.
BASKETBALL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
524K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy