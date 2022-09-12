D.C. United brings shutout streak into matchup with Sporting Kansas City

DC United (7-17-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (8-15-7, 12th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -146, DC United +349, Draw +297; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United heads into a matchup against Sporting Kansas City after notching two straight shutout wins.

Sporting KC is 6-6-2 in home games. Sporting KC is 2-1-0 when it records more than two goals.

United is 3-10-2 in road games. United ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference drawing 138 corner kicks, averaging 4.6 per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Russell has scored eight goals for Sporting KC. William Agada has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Ola Kamara has nine goals and one assist for United. Steve Birnbaum has scored one goal over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 3-4-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

United: 2-5-3, averaging 0.6 goals, 2.7 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Ozzie Cisneros (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).

United: Adrien Perez (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Brad Smith (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Taxiarchis Fountas (injured), Rafael Romo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.